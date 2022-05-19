A team of seventh- and eighth-graders from St. Paul's Lutheran, Fort Atkinson, earned the first place team award in the small school division at the recent Lakeside Lutheran High School elementary math meet. ABOVE: The team, shown here, was made up of Zachary Erickson, Jeremiah Koester, Kate Abel, Hunter Schwab and Maxwell Grandt.
LAKE MILLS — Several students from the area were awarded individual place ribbons and team trophies at the Lutheran Elementary School Math Meet for grades 5-8 held at Lakeside Lutheran on April 27.
This usually annual meet was held for the first time again since 2019. About 300 grade school students participated.
Individual winners were awarded ribbons and the first place teams were given trophies. Top scorers in each of the grade levels (grades 5-8) received a $100 tuition credit should they decide to attend Lakeside.
From St. Paul Lutheran, Fort Atkinson, eighth-grader Katie Abel took first, Hunter Schwab took second and Caleb Seavert placed third in the individual competition.
A team of seventh- and eighth-graders from St. Paul, Fort Atkinson, earned the first place team award in the small school division. The team was made up of Zachary Erickson, Jeremish Koester, Kate Abel, Hunter Schwab, Maxwell Grandt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.