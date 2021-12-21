Area school districts took a variety of precautions Friday because of vague posts on the social media platform TikTok promoting “challenges” of violence in schools.
Lake Mills High School dismissed students early, while Waterloo schools went under a soft lock-down out of precaution. Watertown carried on as usual, but with an increased police presence at all its facilities.
In Watertown, there was heightened police presence and attendance was down, but there were no incidents.
The TikTok posts vaguely indicated a national day of violence inside schools across the U.S. Friday, and later it was announced that the soft lock-down was prompted because of one of those vague messages.
Waterloo Superintendent Brian Henning sent out two emails to parents Friday afternoon about the situation.
The first email was sent at 2:08 p.m. stating, “At 1:55 today the district received a message that there would be a school shooting at 2 p.m. today. Police are on campus dealing with the report, and the students and staff are in a soft lock-down. Everyone is safe and staff are monitoring the doors and hallways.”
The second email was sent at 2:43 p.m. describing the incident, which involved Waterloo school administrators being shown an image from SnapChat, another social media platform, from a student’s phone that seemed to indicate “that a school shooting was going to happen at 2 p.m.” that day, which prompted the soft lock-down.
According to that email, the Waterloo Police Department immediately started tracing the message.
“It has been determined that the message was a copy or screenshot of a message that was posted earlier in the day on TikTok and sent out across the country to many other schools and students in an attempt to cause disruption in schools today. The threat was not specific to Waterloo,” Henning wrote.
The second email also indicated that staff and students were released from the soft lock-down and returned to their normal schedules, and that police still had been on campus.
“Everyone in the building is safe,” Henning wrote.
In a letter, Henning wrote that the district has “spent a significant amount of time dealing with student behavior this school year that originates” from TikTok.
“A TikTok challenge often encourages certain devious behaviors from students, and then students sometimes record that behavior and upload it for others to view on those social media sites,” Henning wrote. “The Waterloo School District has been the victim of thousands of dollars in damage to our brand new bathrooms from students carrying out TikTok challenges this year.”
The Waterloo School District did not return voicemails Friday and Monday, and there was no confirmation what the damage specifically was through TikTok challenges. The Waterloo Police Department declined to comment on the matter.
In Lake Mills, students at the high school were dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Friday under the advisement of the Lake Mills Police Department “out of an abundance of caution,” wrote Superintendent Tonya Olson in a message sent to families.
Olson on Monday told the Lake Mills Leader the decision to close the building early was in conjunction with the district and police department. She said there was no specific threat made to the school and nothing had been posted on social media.
The superintendent said a suspicious incident occurred in the high school parking lot on Friday. Typically, the incident would have not resulted in an early release.
However, due to the heightened sense of safety it was determined the best course of action was to release the high school students, and place the elementary and middle schools in lockout response.
In a letter sent to families by Olson during the weekend, she explained a lockout response “is a situation where students are able to move through their normal schedule, but are not allowed outside. Hallway use is minimized and shades are drawn, and there is a heightened presence of school personnel throughout the building. Visitors are also not allowed into the schools.”
The middle and elementary schools were dismissed at the regularly scheduled time and all after-school activities were canceled. Families of children who attend the elementary and middle school were informed that if they wished to pick up their child, they should contact the appropriate school.
The Lake Mills Police Department already had an increased presence at all local schools on Friday, including St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
“Again, your children are safe,” Olson wrote in Friday’s message. “These safety measures are out of an abundance of caution.”
Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said the district sent out an email to families regarding the TikTok situation, and the Watertown Police Department “was a great partner,” providing additional presence in district buildings on Friday to help ensure schools were safe for students and staff.
“Typically, we have about 90% attendance and on Friday we did see an increase in absences,” Schug said. “But we still had approximately 80% of our students at school.”
Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Ben Olsen said although there was no credible threat to any of the schools in the Watertown district, the department still increased its patrols throughout the day.
“Each officer was assigned one or two schools,” he said. “Officers would show more presence around these areas and would occasionally walk through the buildings.”
According to Olsen, each day shift officer is assigned to a school to help with the daily, morning and afternoon commutes.
“I am sure most parents and students have seen a squad patrolling around the school during these times,” Olsen said. “The school resource officers and patrol officers are in our schools many times throughout the year.
“The Watertown Police and Fire Department, along with Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, did a joint training session focusing on an active shooter situation this last summer at Maranatha (Baptist Academy),” he added. “Our department also did active shooter training during our last in-service, which was held in July.”
Olsen said the Watertown Police Department, “is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all to enjoy.
“Any suspected plan of violence at our schools is thoroughly investigated and acted on quickly,” he assured.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said there were no specific problems at Dodge County schools.
“We provided extra police presence at schools around the county as a proactive measure to provide a visible presence and provide peace of mind to students, parents and teachers,” Schmidt said.
(Contributing to this story were APG staff writers Ryan Spoehr, Steve Sharp and Ed Zagorski.)
