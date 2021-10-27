Area communities have a variety of family-friendly Halloween activities on tap this fall.
Jefferson has set its official trick-or-treating hours from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Fort Atkinson’s official trick-or-treating hours have been set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
In addition, the Dwight Foster Public Library is coordinating Fort Atkinson’s traditional “Trunk or Treat” held on the evening of Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. in Jones Park.
The Lake Mills community traditionally hosts trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.
In addition, that community’s Main Street program also hosts a “Witches’ Night Out” for local families the Wednesday before Halloween.
Taking place today, Oct. 27, the event will start at 3:45 p.m. with a book reading by a local author and artist in the gazebo/bandstand at Commons Park.
Then, from 4 to 6 p.m. the community will host a Downtown Trick or Treat in local businesses. Organizations and businesses which are not located in the downtown will set up booths near the gazebo in Commons Park.
In addition, the event will feature crossing guard witches, Halloween music throughout the downtown, and a tentatively planned costume parade around the park at 6 p.m.
Adults participating in the event are encouraged to dress as witches.
The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Main Street program host several events in that community.
The first official Halloween-themed event in Watertown will be Halloween BINGO Oct. 28., with prizes, a costume contest and more. The event will take place at Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St.
The big Watertown “Pumpkin Palooza” will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, including Main Street Trick-or Treating from 1 to 3 p.m, kids’ crafts, sidewalk games, pumpkin lighting and more.
That will be followed by Watertown’s official citywide trick-or-treating, which has been set for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
In addition, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” activity for children from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Moose Lodge, 1222 Juneau St., Watertown.
The Village of Cambridge had not set its trick-or-treating hours for this year as of the deadline for this article. In the past, the community has held its trick-or-treating on the afternoon into the evening of Oct. 31, an official for the village said.
The Village of Sullivan traditionally hosts trick-or-treaters from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31, according to the village office.
The Village of Johnson Creek has set trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween night.
The Village of Ixonia has set trick-or-treating hours on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The village also will be hosting a Fall Festival at Firemen’s Park on the same day, with the tentative schedule including a farmers market, vendor displays, Touch-a-Truck contest and kids’ costume judging.
The Village of Palmyra will host trick-or-treating from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with a kickoff costume parade at 3 p.m. starting from the fire hall.
The Whitewater community has set a “Ghoul’s Night Out” from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28, with family-friendly activities hosted by local businesses.
In addition, that community’s regular trick-or-treating hours will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
