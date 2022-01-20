CAMBRIGE — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Hartland woman following an incident in Cambridge on Monday, Jan. 17.
Deputies originally responded to the BP gas station, at 281 W. Main St., at 7:41 p.m., for a report of a woman asking people for money and a ride. Deputies were able to locate the woman, Angelina J. Ruesch, 28, at 277 W. Main St.
She displayed a handgun and refused to follow commands from the deputies. A Taser was deployed, but was ineffective. Sheriff’s deputies ultimately were able to disarm her and safely take her into custody.
Detectives then searched a vehicle Ruesch was traveling in, which was found parked near the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Jefferson Street. A deceased person was located concealed inside of the vehicle, but evidence suggested the death occurred at a different location.
Crime scene investigators from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Police Department have been processing evidence at the scene.
Ruesch has been booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation hold, but also is facing tentative charges in Dane County for Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting While Armed, Disorderly Conduct While Armed and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
Milwaukee Police are continuing to investigate the death and any charges related to it will be pursued in Milwaukee County.
