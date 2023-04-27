An example of closely placed tree trunks which would have supported a bastion or small watch tower in Aztalan’s heyday. The standing logs would have been woven with smaller branches and filled in with mud and rocks.
However, about 900 to 1,200 years ago, the state park would have been the site of a small city surrounded by 12-foot-high walls, with bastions along each side. In an area that is today mostly open field, houses would have crowded to the edge of the adjacent Crawfish River. Gates would have been at a minimum, and the city — its name has been lost to history, but it would likely not have been Aztalan, a name applied by European settlers much later — would have had mounds with residences for cultural elites or religious figures, or ceremonial temples. Small gardens would have existed among the houses, dogs would have roamed around inside the walls, and wood smoke would have hung over the city, according to John Richards, scientist emeritus with the UWM’s anthropology department.
“It would have been fairly bustling,” he said.
Fish traps used to harvest the bounty of the then much deeper Crawfish are still visible from the County Highway A bridge in nearby Milford, according to the 2006 book “Aztalan: Mysteries of an Ancient Indian Town” by Robert Birmingham and Lynne Goldstein. Residents would have been involved in daily maintenance of the city’s ramparts, Richards said. The site contained about 40 acres of raised bed gardens.
The state park, located at N6200 County Rd Q in the Town of Aztalan, is the crown jewel of local pre-contact archeology sites. While numerous other local parks boast effigy mounds — animal-shaped mounds with ceremonial and burial purposes — Aztalan has a special place in archaeology in part because of ties to another famous and larger site near St. Louis.
Archaeologists recovered pottery made from clay made from river-bottom mud that could only have come from Cahokia, a site located in East St. Louis that once housed between 10,000 and 100,000 residents in a city larger than London or Paris at the same time.
Aztalan’s southwest mound, also called the Aztalan Occulus, even resembles Monk’s Mound, the largest such mound construction found in the United States, Richards said. It’s one of two Wisconsin sites (the other is in Trempealeau County) linked to what archaeologists call the Mississippian culture, which constructed Cahokia starting about 800.
While the connection between Aztalan and Cahokia isn’t disputed, it is somewhat tenuous, Richards said.
“We do know that once Aztalan was established, there seems to have been very little continuing contact with Cahokia” he said. “The best evidence we have are some objects, ceramic vessels that were made from the same type of clay.”
The site’s walls augur a city under siege, Richards said.
“When you have that kind of a defensive posture, there are two reasons,” he said. “It’s either to keep people in or keep people out. It’s unlikely that they would invest that amount of energy just for keeping people inside.”
Archaeologists have also found other evidence that life at Aztalan was less than peaceful, Richards said.
“There is a fair indication of trauma,” he said. ”The best analysis is that the trauma mimics what you would expect in conflict.”
While researchers know a lot or can hypothesize about some of the day-to-day happenings at the site, a number of mysteries remain.
For example, who were the enemies the city was defended against? Suspicion has turned to another group of residents that were part of the Oneota culture that rose to ascendancy shortly after both Aztalan’s city and Cahokia were abandoned.
The Oneota culture is the likely progenitor of nation groups that inhabited the area at the time that western contact began, potentially including both the Ho-Chunk Nation and Menominee Indian Tribe, Richards said.
For example, Lake Koshkonong was a hotbed for both the Effigy Mound Culture, which preceded the Mississippians, and the Oneota, which followed them.
That raises questions about other parts of the explanation of how the city at Aztalan came to be. If the Missippians who built Aztalan came from Cahokia, they would likely have used the Mississippi River to travel north. If they came from the south, they would have taken the Rock River, which flows into the Mississippi near present-day Rock Island, traveled past Lake Koshkonong and its possible enemies, to the confluence of the Crawfish and Rock rivers at Jefferson, then paddled up the Crawfish to the defensible site of Aztalan.
Alternatively, the Mississippians could have paddled up the Wisconsin as far as present-day Portage before traveling briefly overland to the headwaters of the Crawfish, approaching Aztalan from the north.
The mysteries surrounding the site’s origins, eventual abandonment, and purpose make it unique, Richards said.
While visitors might stand atop the Aztalan mounds and imagine the city as it was, it also has a potentially vibrant future. The Friends of Aztalan group, which manages the park, is raising funds to build an interpretive site or museum at the park, and to get a ranger or interpreter stationed at the park full time.
Local nation groups should also be involved in consultations with how and whether or not archaeology at portions of the site should be conducted, Richards said.
The site could also benefit from the presence of a dedicated ongoing research program, Richards said.
“Aztalan is essentially one of the most undervalued archeological resources,” he said. “It’s never really had the resources it needs to become more widely known.”
