Aztalan State Park can be quiet in the spring.

However, about 900 to 1,200 years ago, the state park would have been the site of a small city surrounded by 12-foot-high walls, with bastions along each side. In an area that is today mostly open field, houses would have crowded to the edge of the adjacent Crawfish River. Gates would have been at a minimum, and the city — its name has been lost to history, but it would likely not have been Aztalan, a name applied by European settlers much later — would have had mounds with residences for cultural elites or religious figures, or ceremonial temples. Small gardens would have existed among the houses, dogs would have roamed around inside the walls, and wood smoke would have hung over the city, according to John Richards, scientist emeritus with the UWM’s anthropology department.

