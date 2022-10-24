Fort Atkinson School District receiving its donation. Pictured left to right: Aubrie; Lindsey; Gideon; Tom Dehnert, Badger Bank Vice President; Rob Abbot, Superintendent; Leigh Ann Scheuerell, High School Principal and Marissa Weidenfeller, Director of Communications.
Johnson Creek School District receiving its donation. Pictured left to right: Sydney Rodriguez, Branch Manager; Cindy Wade; Mark Gruen, Johnson Creek Superintendent; Rick Wrensch, School Board President and Tammi Vetrano, Badger Bank Marketing Coordinator
Fort Atkinson School District receiving its donation. Pictured left to right: Aubrie; Lindsey; Gideon; Tom Dehnert, Badger Bank Vice President; Rob Abbot, Superintendent; Leigh Ann Scheuerell, High School Principal and Marissa Weidenfeller, Director of Communications.
Johnson Creek School District receiving its donation. Pictured left to right: Sydney Rodriguez, Branch Manager; Cindy Wade; Mark Gruen, Johnson Creek Superintendent; Rick Wrensch, School Board President and Tammi Vetrano, Badger Bank Marketing Coordinator
This year Badger Bank presented checks that totaled $8499.30 to the School Districts of Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Jefferson.
The Fort Atkinson School District was presented a check for $2134.15 from Badger Bank. The funds will be used to further support teaching and learning within the School District of Fort Atkinson.
Cambridge School District was awarded with a $3111.25 check. This money goes to the Everybody Eats Campaign that the school has organized to make sure no kids go hungry at lunch time.
This year’s donation totaled $1367.95 for the Johnson Creek School District. They will allocate the donation for One Team, One Dream Fundraising. Jefferson School District received $1367.95 donation from Badger Bank. The money will be put into an account that is used to help lower income families to help pay negative lunch account balances and athletic fees.
Badger Bank donates $.05 for every credit purchase made on someone's School Spirit Pride Debit Card.
“Badger Bank is excited to give back to the communities we serve.” said Dave Keleher, President of Badger Bank. “We are dedicated to our community and are happy to show our support through fundraising efforts such as these.”
This year’s donation has increased significantly from years past, thanks to the dedication of the bank and their customers. “To Badger Bank, it’s more than just hiring people who live and work here. It is the dedication to the growth and well-being of the community” stated Craig Keleher, CFO of Badger Bank.
To learn more, visit www.badgerbank.bank or call us at (920) 563-2478.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.