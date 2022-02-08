ABOVE: With the help of its employees, Badger Bank announces the fundraising total of $550 to benefit Dip for Dozer. Shown here with a facsimile check for the amount are Tammi Vetrano, marketing coordinator with Badger Bank, left, and Jana Evans, retail banker, right.
Dip for Dozer holds a very special place for Jana Evans, Vice President/Retail Banking Manager of Badger Bank.
In July of 2004, Dustin “Dozer” Zuelsdorf lost his life due to a tragic motorcycle accident. Jana and her husband Joe decided to present an idea that would honor the memory of Dustin.
Along with Dozer’s parents, Dale and Kim, the Evans created a legacy that will continue to honor Dustin for many more years to come. Dip for Dozer was born.
The eventful day, held on the second Saturday of every February, consists of jumping into the cold temperatures of Lake Ripley, fisherees, raffles and so much more. The event raises money for a perpetual scholarship fund titled the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship Fund to award senior football players that exhibit an outstanding commitment to the Cambridge football program, and to their fellow classmates, family and community.
With the help of its employees, Badger Bank announces the fundraising total of $550. Badger Bank employees raise money by holding “Jeans Day” every Friday in exchange to wear jeans to work and donate to the cause that is set up by Marketing Coordinator Tammi Vetrano.
“Badger Bank is thrilled to give back to the communities we serve,” said Dave Keleher, President of Badger Bank. “We are dedicated to our community and are happy to show our support through fundraising efforts such as these.”
To learn more, visit www.badgerbank.bank or call (920) 563-2478. — Contributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.