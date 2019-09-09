Badger Bank will be celebrating its 135th anniversary this year.
To recognize this achievement, the financial will host a free cookout on Friday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson office, 220 Grant St., Fort Atkinson.
The public is invited to join the celebration. There will be free food, giveaways and some children’s activities.
There also will be a silent auction with all proceeds donated to the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties.
Additionally, stop by one of the Badger Bank branches in Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Jefferson and Johnson Creek all day on Friday, Sept. 20, for a slice of anniversary cake.
“We want to thank our past, present and future customers,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank. “We invite the community to join us on Sept. 20 to celebrate our anniversary.”
To learn more, visit www.badgerbank.bank or call us at (920) 563-2478.
