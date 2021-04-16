CAMBRIDGE — The School District of Cambridge Board of Education announces the selection of Margaret “Marggie” Banker, Ed.D. as the next superintendent of the School District of Cambridge.
“Dr. Banker embodies numerous values and experiences that were identified by our learning community as critical to our district’s continued progress,” said Tracy Travis, board of education president. “Her strategic approach, communication focus, student and family-centric values and fiscal acumen are in direct alignment to the input from our community.
“In addition, her operational expertise and firsthand experience in a variety of educational spaces provide the breadth and depth of knowledge to be a resource and guide many areas across our district,” Travis added.
Banker has been serving as superintendent of the Montello School District since 2017. Prior, she held roles as a director of professional learning, support team coordinator and instructional resource curriculum teacher-leader at the Madison Metropolitan School District.
“I am honored to be selected to serve the students, staff, families and community of Cambridge as the next superintendent of schools,” Banker said. “During the extensive interview process, I was impressed by the resounding theme among all stakeholder groups regarding the value placed on a high-quality public education.
“I was drawn to the School District of Cambridge because of its strong sense of community and commitment to educational excellence,” she added. “I am eager and excited to partner with staff, the board of education, and community to build on the vibrant assets of students and move our system toward deeper learning and innovation.”
Banker was an English teacher for seven years in the Sun Prairie School District where she also held roles as a library media specialist, instructional program manager and principal.
She holds an undergraduate in English and secondary education, a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Edgewood College.
Banker has been and continues to be active in numerous professional and civic groups. She currently serves in roles across the state and region including being selected as a Deeper Learning Equity Fellow and serves on the Wisconsin Department of Instruction Advisory Council for Charter Schools.
Banker will begin her new role in July. She will work with current superintendent, Bernie Nikolay, prior to his retirement in June.
The superintendent search process initiated in December 2020. The search firm of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA) was selected to assist the district in the search.
Discussion groups and surveys of students, staff, teachers, administration, board, families and community were held in January and February. The results of those efforts are publicly available and were used to guide the board in the selection of three finalists.
In late March, school administration, staff and community were invited to provide feedback for each of the finalists after candidate forums were held.
Anyone interested in learning more can visit the district’s website at https://www.cambridge.k12.wi.us/page/superintendent-search or contact to Mary Kay Raether, Cambridge School District Board of Education secretary, at (608) 423-4345, ext. 4107 and mraether@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
