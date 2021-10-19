WATERTOWN — Over the years, Berres Brothers has been a loyal supporter of Rainbow Hospice Care, recently partnering with them to release two different coffee bag flavors.
One honoring the organization’s 30th anniversary, and the other recognizing the 10-year anniversary of the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Now Berres Brothers is showing its support for Rainbow Hospice Care again by hosting a Where’s the Beef?! Burger and Chili Grill Out Fundraiser at its Café and Retail Store in Watertown. The lunch event runs for two days on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and customers can purchase a one-third-pound grass-fed burger with chips for $5 or a 12-ounce homemade chili with crackers also is $5.
Berres Brothers also will be offering free delivery on Friday in the Watertown and Johnson Creek area on any lunch orders of $50 or more. Delivery will not be available on Saturday.
For every $10 sold at the Berres Brothers Café and Retail Store from now until Oct. 28, customers will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win some prizes.
Berres Brothers also will donate $1 from every $10 purchase back to Rainbow Hospice Care.
Pete Berres, president and owner of Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, conceived the idea for this lunch fundraiser as a way to give back to Rainbow but also as a way to utilize the commercial kitchen and dining room at Berres Brothers that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been asked repeatedly if and when we will open for lunch again,” said Berres. “I thought that running periodic fundraising lunches/dinners might be the ticket to get the facilities used again and still do some good for the community.
“I know how hard it is for small organizations to put on these fundraising events,” he added. “We have three people on our team that have great cooking/baking experience. They are happy to prepare meals again.”
Berres did not rule out the possibility that Berres Brothers might serve lunch again in the future.
“Customers are happy that we will be open for lunch again if only for two days,” Berres said. “Maybe someday we will open on a periodic basis. We will see how this event goes. Our customers have been very interested in the raffle prizes and are very happy to contribute to Rainbow Hospice. I’ve heard nothing but positive things.”
Prizes that are available to win include a Recteq Bullseye Stainless Steel Pellet Grill, a 19-inch Weber Grill, a 28-inch Blackstone Griddle, ¼ and 1/8 variety boxes of Berres Beef, Coffee for a Year, and much more.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Berres Brothers Café and Retail Store for $2 each, 10 for $10, or 40 for $20. Raffle tickets will be sold up until the drawing, which will take place at the conclusion of the event on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Winners do not need to be present to win.
There also will be an opportunity to sample other fresh beef meals and see demonstrations on how to prepare meals in Le Cruset Dutch ovens.
Specialty drinks and bakery items from the Berres Brothers Café also will be sold during event hours.
Putting on an event like this is not just a team effort for Berres and his staff but also requires several volunteers from the community and Rainbow, who will be helping prepare the food and deliver the meals.
The Where’s the Beef?! event is being sponsored by Berres Beef Farm (BerresBeef.com) and Ms. Rob’s Catering. Berres Beef Farm is donating the beef for the burgers and chili and Ms. Rob’s Catering is volunteering its time in cooking the burgers.
Berres Brothers employee Gloria Kuckkan also will be on hand to prepare her Famous Firehouse Chili.
Berres Brothers is selling tickets for the meal before the event at its Café and Retail Store location and also online at https://berresbrotherscafe.com/wheres-the-beef-fundraising-event. Walk-ins also are welcome on the day of the fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.