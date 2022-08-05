Missy Feiler, general manager and revenue director for Adams Publishing Group, presented a Best of the Area top award to Tim Humphrey of Humphrey Floral and Gift in Fort Atkinson. Humphrey was voted best businessman and the business received best storefront window display, best small retail business and best floral arrangements.
Missy Feiler, general manager and revenue director for Adams Publishing Group, presented a Best of the Area top award to Tim Humphrey of Humphrey Floral and Gift in Fort Atkinson. Humphrey was voted best businessman and the business received best storefront window display, best small retail business and best floral arrangements.
The Daily Jefferson County Union held its Best of Area reception at the Country Inn & Suites in Fort Atkinson Wednesday night. It was the 15th year the Daily Union has sponsored the contest.
Citizens of Jefferson County voted in almost 100 different categories for their favorite businesses, businessmen and businesswomen.
Some top recognitions were Tim Humphrey of Humphrey Floral and Gift in Fort Atkinson who won best businessman, Adriane Stuebs of ReMax Shine in Jefferson who won best businesswoman.
Ace Hardware of Fort Atkinson took home the award for Best Customer Service, Bill Stade for Best Auctioneer, Baseball Fest for Best Area Event, Rock River Lanes for Best Bowling Alley and Koshonong Mounds Country Club for Best Golf Course.
Some businesses took home multiple awards including K&F Auto who won Best Car Detailer and Best Car Dealership, while their own Brandon Felmlee was voted Best Mechanic and Best Auto Salesperson.
Humphrey Floral and Gift was voted best Storefront Window Display, Best Small Retail Business and Best Floral Arrangements. North Shore Chophouse was voted Best Old Fashioned, Best Restaurant and Best Steak.
The categories included animal/pet services; automotive; community; entertainment; money and finance; restaurant, food and drink; retail and shopping; services; style, health and wellness.
