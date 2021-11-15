WATERTOWN — “For sale” signs have sprouted on the grounds of Watertown’s Bethesda corporate office building, with the facility currently listed at $5.43 million.
The three-story, 54,700 square-foot, longtime headquarters of Bethesda is located along the Rock River on the city’s south side, just off of Milford Street.
The Dickman Company, Inc. of Milwaukee is representing Bethesda in the sale.
According to Tom Campbell, vice president of real estate at Bethesda, most of the organization’s corporate employees have been working remotely for the past two years due to COVID-19 and the space is no longer needed. At its height, the building was the workplace of approximately 150 employees.
“Our Watertown corporate office building has much more space than we need,” Campbell said. “At the same time, we have had interested parties approach us about buying our building. It is a valuable asset that, if sold, could contribute needed funds to our bottom line.”
With that in mind, Campbell said, Bethesda shared the decision to sell the facility with its employees and then listed the office for $5.43 million in recent days.
“Since listing the building for sale, we have had several potential buyers tour the property and we hope to secure an offer in the near future,” Campbell said. “While we intend to sell this property, our Watertown office staff will continue to have office space, either leased within this building, or at another Watertown area site, yet to be determined. We are working closely with our employees to understand what will best meet their needs and those of our organization going forward.”
Founded in 1904, Bethesda first opened its doors to five people in Watertown. The school focused on Christ-centered training and Lutheran education while providing people with a supportive home.
During the decades that followed, Bethesda expanded its services across the United States.
In September of 2020, citing the fact that its revenue streams were drying up due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethesda announced it would be closing its group homes, day programs and employment services in Watertown and Wisconsin.
In April, Bethesda announced its residential programs had been acquired by Broadstep Behavioral Health Inc., with offices in Milwaukee and other parts of the U.S.
At that time, Bethesda Senior Director of Public Affairs Don Klein said it had announced to its employees, parents and guardians that its Watertown residential programs would be acquired by what he called the, “high-quality, mission-driven organization, Broadstep Behavioral Health Inc.”
Klein said Bethesda sought this acquisition after much consideration, because it determined its local, residential operations were no longer sustainable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.