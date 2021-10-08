Proof of a positive COVID-19 or antibodies test would allow Wisconsin residents to comply with vaccine mandates under a bill circulating in the legislature this week that is aimed at protecting natural immunity.
Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwanago, sponsored the legislation as mandates to get a vaccine have been increasing across the nation for health care workers and other industries.
“This is something individuals have come to me throughout the summer regarding natural immunity,” Horlacher said. “Let’s have the conversation of what does natural immunity do to herd immunity.”
The bill provides that if an employer requires a vaccine or regular testing, then the employer also is required to accept proof a person has some natural immunity against the virus having already contracted it.
The documentation presented by an employee would have to show that a person had a positive test for COVID, or an antibody test showing they had the virus.
The bill is out for review among members in the legislature for co-sponsorship.
“We are spending a hundred dollars a clip to be vaccinated,” Horlacher said. “But if we have antibodies, what are we doing on that end?”
He said he is not in favor of government mandates for the vaccine that President Joe Biden has put into action.
“If you want the vaccine, if that’s right for you, then get it,” Horlacher said. “The government telling you’ve got to do this is outside the scope of government.”
Skepticism toward the vaccine remains for some in the nation and Wisconsin where only 54% of eligible residents currently are fully vaccinated. At least 56.9% have received one dose.
On Thursday, Pfizer submitted findings to the Food and Drug Administration for approval for its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
If regulators give approval, reduced-dose shots for children could begin within a matter of weeks for roughly 28 million children.
An independent panel will publicly debate the evidence on Oct. 26.
While vaccines are required in Wisconsin for school children to prevent things like the measles, there currently is no mandate here for the COVID vaccine for students.
But in California, a vaccine mandate for students and staff is on the table.
In Wisconsin, Horlacher said natural immunity needs to be part of the conversation going forward.
“Why are we not talking about what natural immunity is?” he asked.
“If you have recovered from it, it’s like you got the shot,” Horlacher said. “And hopefully more research is done on antibodies in general.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, research has not yet shown how long a person is protected from getting COVID a second time after recovering from the virus. A study shows unvaccinated people who had COVID are two times as likely than vaccinated people to get the virus again, according to the CDC.
Vaccine hesitancy is nothing new. During the Polio outbreak in the 1950s, some resistance to getting a shot existed. To help get the word out, people like Elvis Presley were recruited to roll up their sleeves and get a shot, becoming a photo opportunity.
In the coming weeks, 100 million Americans will be subject to vaccine requirements by Biden, who is traveling the country trying to get businesses with more than 100 employees to get them vaccinated ahead of the mandate.
The seven-day average for new COVID cases in Jefferson County is 26 per 100,000 people. The numbers of average cases have been increasing steadily since summer but have dipped slightly in the last week. Jefferson County also lags behind many counties in this part of the state for vaccination.
Only 49.1 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated, with 51.6% receiving at least one dose. Dodge County has the lowest rate in the area where only 44.2% of people have been fully vaccinated.
The highest vaccination rate in Wisconsin is Dane County with 71.2%. Door County is next with 69.1%.
“We need to protect a family’s right to their own health care decisions,” Horlacher said.
Mandates to get the vaccine also could hurt the worker shortage if people decide to quit their job rather than get vaccinated, he said.
“Looking at the health care field, in particular they are short-staffed across the board,” Horlacher said. “Jefferson County doesn’t need to lose good workers because they didn’t want the shot.”
For anyone not vaccinated, they know the risk, he said.
The COVID vaccine was launched under President Donald Trump, Horlacher noted. But he is not on board with the government mandates that Biden is pushing.
“This should not be government’s role to mandate a vaccine,” he insisted.
Funding for antibody testing is something Horlacher would like to see come out of this legislation. He also acknowledged COVID is something that will be around for a long time and there always is a risk of contracting it.
“I’m not a COVID denier,” he said. “The larger issue is we are struggling with the role of government and how we combat that.”
