JEFFERSON — A Whitewater mother watched as her baby slowly turned purple before leaving it for dead in a nearby field, police said.

Cash bail was set Tuesday at $10,000 for Santos Asucena Caseres Cruz, 38, of 755, N. Tratt St., Lot 42. The Jefferson County District Attorney charged Caseres Cruz on Tuesday with neglecting a child resulting in death and moving, hiding or burying a child. The charges are connected to an infant found in a field near a Whitewater trailer park.

Load comments