JOHNSON CREEK—A bookstore that closed in late 2022 in the Johnson Creek Premium Outlets has donated thousands of books to the village’s public library and school system.
Book Warehouse went out of business at Christmas. The bookstore’s proprietor, Nancy Crum, decided to support the Johnson Creek Public Library and public schools by presenting them with dozens of boxes of new books. Crum’s children attended the Johnson Creek Public Schools.
The donations mean a massive influx of new books at no cost.
The public library will get a chance to rotate its offerings, said Johnson Creek Public Library director Jodi Kessel Szpiszar.
“We’ll do a normal weeding process,” she said, as she sorted through the collection Tuesday. “We do have the room to present this collection.”
The library will give away some of the books, while others will be given to the Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library for its twice-yearly book sales, Szpiszar said.
Diane Trimborn, an aide at the public schools’ library, hadn’t yet had a chance Tuesday to sort through the collection that dominated space in a school office.
“I am an advisor for the National Honor Society and (Crum) had donated more than 300 coloring books to the NHS,” Trimborn said. “We gave those to the elementary students as Christmas gifts. Nancy asked if I’d want any other books when the bookstore went out of business. Then she contacted me around Christmas and I went and picked them up.”
Trimborn transported the cache of new material to the school campus with help from her husband and son. She and others will soon be going through them.
The collection donated to the school system has books for elementary students and young adults, Trimborn said. The schools have lots of options for where to put them, even if they don’t have physical space in the library.
“We will give them away to students and put them in the library,” Trimborn said. “We will see what we can use in the elementary library and in the middle school/high school library. We are going to set some of the books aside for the next holiday season to give to the elementary students.”
The donation gives the schools the opportunity to expand their collections and its “Birthday Cart.” Under the program, students receive a free book on their birthdays.
Trimborn called Crum’s donation, “a phenomenal gift.”
