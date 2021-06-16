LAKE MILLS — Rehabilitation work is expected to start Monday, June 21, on the County Highway A bridge over Interstate-94 near Lake Mills in Jefferson County.
Highway A will be closed and detoured until early September.
The signed detour route will follow County Highways V and Q. During that time, crews will replace the concrete bridge deck, make concrete surface repairs, repaint the steel girders over I-94 and regrade the Highway A approaches to the structure.
Work also will occur on the Airport Road bridge over I-94, requiring the closure of the structure for 20 working days. Improvements include concrete deck repairs, polymer overlay, and repaint the steel girders over I-94. No detour will be provided during the Airport Road bridge closure.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and drive with caution through all work zones.
The prime contractor for the $1.8 million project is Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha. Weather-permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed in early September 2021.
Information on the I-94 bridge rehabilitation project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/i94bridges-jefferson/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.
