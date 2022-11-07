JEFFERSON—As of Thursday, there were no amendments to the proposed 2023 Jefferson County budget turned in by county supervisors to the office of the administrator.
The deadline is today at noon and on Wednesday the finance committee is scheduled to review any proposed amendments and take action on a recommendation to the county board for each proposed amendment.
The county board meets to consider action on any proposed amendments and then adopts the 2023 budget on Nov. 15.
As part of the 2023 budget development process, individual supervisors may submit proposed amendments to the recommended budget. According to Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, this process enables supervisors to provide their proposed amendment and for the county to determine what the intended impact is on the 2023 budget.
The total proposed tax levy is $33,806,449, compared to $31,392,371 in 2022.
The tax rate is expected to dip from $3.77 in 2022 to $3.44 per $1,000 of equalized valuation in the coming year.
Estimated expenditures are expected to total $141,269,920. Of these expenditures, the general fund comprises $42,349,936; the health department, $2,008,379; human services, $35,198,788; debt service, 5,417,222; capital projects, $40,418,520 and management information services, $2,171,478. The proprietary funds of the highway department total $13,691,556 and the internal service fund, with fleet management, comes to $14,041.
On the other side of the ledger, the county’s revenues are estimated to total $67,863,539. The remainder is taken up by tax levy, bond proceeds issued before 2023, the fund balance and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Supervisors are reminded that the 2023 recommended budget includes a new growth calculation of new property tax that can be captured in the amount of $347,777 or 1.21% based on the new growth in the county,” Wehmeier said. “This is the maximum allowed by state law. All these funds are dedicated to capital equipment.”
Wehmeier said that, for operations purposes, if additional funds are sought for a specific program or operation, a corresponding reduction of a program, department or capital item should be included as part of the budget amendment.
“Our continued recommendation is that one-time revenue sources should only be used for one-time projects or programs, unless additional sustainable revenue streams or on-going expenditure efficiencies are determined,” he said.
To allow them to make amendments, supervisors were provided a copy of the 2023 Budget Supervisor Amendment form. They may submit more than one amendment.
A public hearing was conducted on the budget on Oct. 25, with only one member of the public speaking on changes to the insurance that is provided to retirees of the county’s sheriff’s department.
Today and Tuesday, Wehmeier, Jefferson County Finance Director Marc DeVries and department heads are scheduled to review proposed amendment forms and calculate the fiscal and operational impact of each proposed amendment as they are submitted to the administrator’s office.
“The county utilizes a formal supervisory amendment process to make it more structured and understandable for board members,” Wehmeier said. “In addition, it gives staff and the finance committee the opportunity to analyze any proposed amendments so that the county board members can make informed decisions when they meet to adopt the budget.”
In order to provide the finance committee and staff with sufficient time to review proposed amendments, supervisors were asked to submit their amendments as soon as possible after Oct. 12.
Wehmeier said his office, along with that of DeVries, is working on recommendations from staff that the administration will recommend as amendments as well.
“These are items that came up after introduction of the budget,” he said. “This includes a grant enhancement for our treatment court program, a grant that will facilitate new playground equipment for our pre-school area and some personnel adjustments. This will go to the finance committee on Nov. 9, as well,” Wehmeier said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.