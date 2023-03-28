Meyers
Sam Meyers

TOWN OF SUMNER — The positions of Supervisors I and II are being contested in the Town of Sumner in the April election.

Candidates for Supervisor I are Sammuel Meyers and Randall Burdick. Candidates for Supervisor II are Lindsay Jilek and JoAnn Armstrong. The Daily Times did not receive a response to questions from Burdick in time for publication.

