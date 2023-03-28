TOWN OF SUMNER — The positions of Supervisors I and II are being contested in the Town of Sumner in the April election.
Candidates for Supervisor I are Sammuel Meyers and Randall Burdick. Candidates for Supervisor II are Lindsay Jilek and JoAnn Armstrong. The Daily Times did not receive a response to questions from Burdick in time for publication.
Lindsay Jilek, Supervisor I candidateJilek, of 6N2376 Schwemmer Road, Fort Atkinson, has lived in the area for 36 years. Her political experience includes current service on the Town of Sumner Board as Supervisor II. Education includes Fort Atkinson High School and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She is married to Randy Jilek and the couple has three children. She is a partial owner in a grain farming operation. She is employed at VALIA Excavating and Septic Services LLC and works for the Fort Atkinson School district as the head softball coach. She volunteers as head coach for the Rock River Stix and Lady Blackhawks Basketball program.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I am pro-growth, pro-agriculture and pro-business. I want to be involved, be a leader and give back to our town. I want to make sure tax dollars are being spent the way townspeople want them to be spent. I was born and raised in Sumner and I want to work hard to provide the townspeople with a sense of comfort and trust. I am a leader, a listener, and I use common sense to guide my decision making. I want to keep things simple and fair. I would make sure that our farmers, townspeople and businesses are well represented.”
JoAnn Armstrong, Supervisor II CandidateArmstrong, of W8002 State Road 106, Fort Atkinson, served 19 years as Supervisor 2 in the Town of Sumner. She is married to husband Wayne. Over the past ten years she has served the Town of Sumner as secretary of the plan commission, Supervisor 2, on the parks committee and as the town’s elections’ chief inspector.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I will make informed decisions that are in the best interest of All citizens in the Town of Sumner. I will be committed to the fiduciary responsibility that all citizens of The Town of Sumner deserve. I will be committed to keeping the Town of Sumner a safe and enjoyable place to live.”
Sam Meyers, Supervisor II Candidate (Incumbent)Meyers, of W9241 State Road 106, Edgerton, has lived in the area for 46 years, with the past 14 years in the Town of Sumner.
He is married to wife Kenlon S. Kirby Meyers. He has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has spent the last two years as Supervisor 1 for the Town of Sumner. He is employed as a retired owner operator of Meyers Bros. Farms Inc. He is a substitute teacher for the School District of Fort Atkinson and School District of Jefferson. He is a member of 4-H and a leader. He also helps mow the grass at Busseyville Cemetery.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for supervisor of Sumner. As in the past, I will work to keep spending to a minimum. I do not take any Per Diems for doing my job as a supervisor. Keeping taxes as low as possible should be every landowners mission. I know it is mine. I believe that the landowners rights come first and that neighbors need to help neighbors. Spending in this country is out of control and needs to be reined in. I consider it a privilege to serve my friends, neighbors and all the citizens of the Town of Sumner.”
