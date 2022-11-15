CAMBRIDGE—Co’s Sports Page, W9535 US Highway 12 in Cambridge, will be hosting a benefit for Life Beyond Brain Injury Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is open to the public and will feature 50/50 cash raffles, raffle baskets, beer baskets and a full lineup of college football.
Life Beyond Brain Injury was launched by students from UW-Whitewater to raise awareness about brain injuries and raise funds to assist brain injury survivor and lifelong southern Wisconsin resident Thomas Hapka.
Brandon Duckworth, a recent college graduate who is assisting with public relations for the effort, felt compelled to get involved after hearing Hapka’s story.
“Tom and his family have been through such hardship, including the recent death of Tom’s mom and now they need our help,” Duckworth said. “No brain injury survivor should have to wonder if they will lose their home while battling the daily challenges of a TBI.”
Duckworth said that Hapka, a UW-Whitewater alum, nearly lost his life to a serious brain trauma shortly after graduation. He suffered a torn artery during a chiropractic appointment and went more than 48 hours without care after being misdiagnosed at the emergency room. Hapka never received a legal settlement, he still has ongoing medical needs, and his family is in danger of losing their home.
