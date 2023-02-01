Cambridge Community Library Director Joan Behm retires after 35 years

CAMBRIDGE — Library directors make the library run by being responsible for all operations of that certain library, especially small libraries such as the Cambridge Community Library.
After 35 years at the library Joan Behm is retiring her responsibilities as director.
She is described as the “go-to” person for questions by her fellow coworkers.
“She has been a Cambridge resident for so long, she knows everyone and knows everything,” Library Assistant Bev Niesen said. “She is a staple. If anyone needed anything they knew who to call.”
Youth Services Librarian Patty Hoggatt is also fond of the knowledge Behm has.
“It is impressive that she knows most of the people who use our library,” she said. “Thanks to Joan, I think we are known as a friendly and helpful library.”
Behm has also helped progress programs that are available through the library.
I “started out doing story time and reel-to-reel movies for seniors plus having one computer for the public to what is available in libraries now is an accomplishment,” she said.
Behm began her library career in 1988.
“I didn’t choose it, it chose me,” she said. “I was fortunate to be hired and then had great mentors, Ann Bowles and Ann Kisow. It was a fun job with growth potential.”
She worked as a Library Assistant/Children’s Librarian for five years after seeing an ad in the Cambridge News. Afterwards she became the director but still managed children’s programming until the early 2000’s when the library was able to afford a full-time Children’s Librarian.
She has seen the library move to three different locations during her time as director. From 1998 through 1990 the library was on Water St., in the Serve Building. In fall of 1990 the library was in the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. The library moved to its most recent location, 101 Spring Water Valley in 2015.
Her plans for retirement?
Reading.
“The first book I’m going to read is ‘Retirement Can Be Murder’ by Susan Santangelo, “ she said. “My husband and I also plan on doing some traveling to see people we haven’t seen in a while. My husband teases that he will be going back to work full time.”
Her tentative last day is scheduled Feb. 28 but that may need to be adjusted because the library board is still looking for a replacement director.
She’ll miss the people she met as library director the most.
