Cambridge couple rebrands The Sports Page Bar & Grill into Cash & Olives Pub

CAMBRIDGE — Even before opening their coffee business downtown Cambridge, couple Courtney Sargent and Jen O’Branovich’s dream was to open a restaurant.
The restaurant needed to be community oriented and feel like their own, they said.
Cash & Olive’s Pub is that restaurant. So much so, they both live upstairs with their dogs named Cash and Olives, who inspired the pub’s name.
Once the property of well-known The Sports Page Bar & Grill — and the restaurant’s popular pizza — was available to buy, they took the opportunity.
However, to make the restaurant more their own, they closed down to rebrand.
They opened the pub Oct. 1, closed over Thanksgiving to rebrand and remodel. Then reopened their doors as Cash & Olive’s Pub on Dec. 1.
“Business plans from old owners don’t necessarily work, especially in terms of goals and what we want to bring into the community,” Sargent said.
One thing is still the same: the pizza.
“Same pizza cooks, same pizza,” Sargent said. “We purchased the recipe when we purchased the property.”
They are looking forward to hosting events for the community the most, with their just under 2-acre property.
“We’re looking to provide a safe space for the community to come, make good memories while eating good food,” Sargent said.
The couple did research to make sure their menu items are different from other restaurants in Cambridge.
“It’s kind of elevated pub food but still not, not accessible to the general public and different then every other bar and restaurant in town,” Sargent said.
Goat balls, cheese balls accented with pistachios, honey, and pepper; shrimp po’ boy; and SMASH burgers are items they say are most popular.
The restaurant is LGBTQ+ owned and operated, that is something they both take great pride in, Sargent said.
Sargent’s passion is to cook. O’Branovich will soon be leaving her full-time job to help both businesses grow with her marketing experience.
Cambridge residents know the couple for owning Millie’s Coffee & Eatery downtown.
This month Sargent and O’Branovich will celebrate one year of owning the coffee shop.
Millie’s Coffee & Eatery is located at 214 W Main St., and Cash & Olive’s Pub is located at W9535 US-12, Cambridge. More information is available online at https://cashandolivespub.com/ and https://milliescoffee.com/.
