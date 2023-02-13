Cambridge couple rebrands The Sports Page Bar & Grill into Cash & Olives Pub
Pictured, left to right: Courtney Sargent and Jen O’Branovich, owners of Cash & Olives Pub in Cambridge.

 Nicole Eithun

CAMBRIDGE — Even before opening their coffee business downtown Cambridge, couple Courtney Sargent and Jen O’Branovich’s dream was to open a restaurant.

The restaurant needed to be community oriented and feel like their own, they said.

