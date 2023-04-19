The village of Cambridge is making history with the very first Mocktail Walk in the state of Wisconsin on Thursday, May 18.
Modeled after the traditional “wine walk,” guests will stroll through historic downtown Cambridge and enjoy late night shopping hours at local boutiques, gift shops, specialty stores, and cafes as they sip on mocktails, shop, and enjoy an alcohol-free evening to remember.
The Downtown Cambridge Mocktail Walk is happening May 18 from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and include a mocktail or alcohol-free beverage tasting at each participating downtown Cambridge business. Tickets are available online through Revive Salt Room & Spa’s website.
At a time when people are more health-conscious and sober-curious than ever, this event is a fresh and modern twist on a traditional classic, in a community that’s been generating buzz in recent months for catering to the sober and alcohol-free community, according to a media release.
The idea for hosting a Mocktail Walk came from local business owner, Dusty Rogers, owner of Revive Salt Room & Spa in downtown Cambridge. It all started when Rogers went alcohol-free for “Sober October” last fall, and quickly noticed how few social options there were that didn’t revolve around alcohol, so she set out to create her own.
Rogers organized her first “Mocktail Mingle” at Revive Salt Room & Spa in October 2022, and she has been hosting alcohol-free events in downtown Cambridge ever since. Word soon grew among the sober and alcohol-free community, with people traveling to Cambridge from Middleton, Portage, Waunakee, and even the Milwaukee area to attend her most recent, sold out, Mocktail Bingo event.
“I was so excited to see so many new people coming to Cambridge for the first time to enjoy our alcohol-free events, that I began thinking about how I could introduce them to the rest of our amazing downtown businesses, while also sticking with our mocktail theme," Rogers wrote in a media release. "That’s when the idea for a mocktail walk came to me. I ran it past some other local business owners and there was instant excitement around the idea.”
Rogers, whose “Sober October” experience led to her cutting alcohol out of her life entirely, has taken her commitment to creating space for alcohol-free people in Wisconsin and normalizing sobriety one step further, with her recent creation of Wisco AF - an online community for connecting people living alcohol-free (AF) and sober in Wisconsin. Wisco AF hosts, shares, and celebrates alcohol-free meet-ups, events, resources, and success stories in Wisconsin via its Instagram and Facebook pages.
“Whether you’re sober-curious, simply sober for the night, or have years of sobriety under your belt, it’s important to know there’s a place for you in our society,” Rogers said. “Yes, even in Wisconsin!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.