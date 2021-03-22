CAMBRIDGE — The School District of Cambridge Board of Education has announced the three final candidates for the role of the school’s next superintendent.
The candidates are as follows: Margaret Banker, Ed.D., Shannon Kilton and Peter Wilson, Ph.D.
“The search for our next superintendent generated strong interest from top educational leaders across the state and region,” said Tracy Travis, board of education president. “This interest is directly related to the strength of our schools including our teachers, staff, families, leadership, facilities, programs and our overall community assets. The board sincerely appreciates the tremendous insights from the discussion groups and surveys to narrow the selection to these exceptional candidates.”
Banker has been serving as superintendent of the Montello School District since 2017. Prior, she held roles as a director of professional learning, support team coordinator and instructional resource curriculum teacher-leader at the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Banker was an English teacher for seven years in the Sun Prairie School District where she also held roles as a library media specialist, instructional program manager and principal. She holds an undergraduate in English and secondary education, a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Edgewood College.
She has been and continues to be active in numerous professional and civic groups. She currently serves in roles across the state and region including being selected as a Deeper Learning Equity Fellow and serves on the Wisconsin Department of Instruction Advisory Council for Charter Schools.
Kilton has been serving as assistant superintendent of the Glendale-River Hills School District since 2016. Prior, she held various elementary and middle school principal roles in Glendale, West Bend, Appleton and Zion, Ill.
Kilton was a teacher for five years at the Hartford Avenue School Milwaukee Public School & Central Junior High in Zion, Ill. She holds a bachelor of science and education from UW-Whitewater, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and earned Educational Specialist District Leadership from National Louis-University.
Wilson has been serving as director of Administrative Services of the DeForest Area School District since 2016. Prior, he held roles as the director of student services and various principal roles in the Stoughton School District.
Wilson was a fifth-grade teacher for six years in the Waunakee School District before serving as a principal practicum/field experience for one year. He holds a bachelor of arts in Social Studies from Grand Valley State University, and a master of science and Doctor of Philosophy, both in Educational Leadership, from UW-Madison. He has been and continues to be active in numerous professional and civic groups including teaching Leadership and Special Education at Cardinal Stritch University and serving on the board for the Wisconsin Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
The candidates will participate in online candidate forums March 22-24 to meet with members of the school administration, staff and community. Details of those forums as well as the link to join is available on the district’s website: https://www.cambridge.k12.wi.us/page/superintendent-search.
After each forum, participants will be provided a link to a survey to provide feedback to the board of education for the final selection process. Final interviews are posted for Thursday, March 25, with an anticipated new superintendent announcement in April.
The Cambridge superintendent search process initiated in December 2020 after current superintendent, Bernie Nikolay, announced his retirement for June of 2021. The search firm of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA) was selected to assist the district in the search.
Discussion groups and surveys of students, staff, teachers, administration, board, families and community were held in January and February. The results of those efforts are publicly available on the school’s website, and were used to guide the board in the screening and interviewing of candidates.
Anyone interested in learning more can visit the district’s website at https://www.cambridge.k12.wi.us/page/superintendent-search or contact to Mary Kay Raether, Cambridge School District Board of Education secretary, at (608) 423-4345, ext. 4107 and mraether@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
