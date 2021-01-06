Persons who have declared themselves candidates for open seats on school boards across Jefferson County have been announced.
The candidates are as follows:
School District of JeffersonThree seats on the School District of Jefferson Board of Education are up for election, with two of the incumbents choosing not to run again.
The sitting school board president, Donna Bente, the incumbent for Area 2, has announced that she will not be running for re-election, as a shift in her job responsibilities has left her with less time. Bente was first appointed to the school board in 2016 and has served ever since
Running for the Area 2 seat, representing the Towns of Aztalan, Farmington, Hebron, Jefferson and Oakland, is newcomer Seth Ebel.
Travis Maze, the incumbent for the Area I seat representing the City of Jefferson, also has announced his non-candidacy. Running for this seat will be newcomer, Thomas Joseph Condon Jr.
Maze has been serving in this position since 2018.
Terri Wenkman, the incumbent who currently is in the Area 4 at-large seat, will be running for re-election.
All of the school board positions are three-year terms, running from April 2021 through April 2024.
Wenkman has been a member of the school board for the past six years, having first been appointed in 2014.
The pay for Jefferson school board seats varies according to position. If a school board member is elected as president or treasurer, they receive stipends of $1,150, while all other school board members receive stipends of $1,000.
School District of Fort AtkinsonNewcomer Rhona Buchta of Fort Atkinson has declared herself a candidate for one open seat on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in the April 6 spring election. The seat is for a three-year term.
The incumbent currently holding this seat is Rachel Snethen, who is not seeking another term.
No primary election will be held. The newly elected board member will take office on April 26.
Whitewater Unified School DistrictThe Whitewater Unified School District will hold a spring primary on Feb. 16 for two open school board seats. The incumbents are Kelly Davis and Tom Ganser. One incumbent, Kelly Davis, filed her non-candidacy document.
The filing deadline for candidates was Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
The following residents of the Whitewater Unified School District have submitted their paperwork to be placed on the spring primary ballot: Maryann Zimmerman, Tom Ganser, Andrea Svec, Jakub Fadrowski and Larry Kachel.
The spring primary will be held on Feb. 16, and the spring election will be held on April 6. The newly elected school board members will take office on April 26.
