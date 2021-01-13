Persons who have declared themselves candidates for open seats on school boards across Jefferson County have been announced.
The candidates are as follows:
School District of Fort Atkinson
Newcomer Rhona Buchta of Fort Atkinson has declared herself a candidate for one open seat on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in the April 6 spring election. The seat is for a three-year term.
The incumbent currently holding this seat is Rachel Snethen, who is not seeking another term.
No primary election will be held. The newly elected board member will take office on April 26.
School District of Jefferson
Three seats on the School District of Jefferson Board of Education are up for election, with two of the incumbents choosing not to run again.
The sitting school board president, Donna Bente, the incumbent for Area 2, has announced that she will not be running for re-election, as a shift in her job responsibilities has left her with less time. Bente was first appointed to the school board in 2016 and has served ever since
Running for the Area 2 seat, representing the Towns of Aztalan, Farmington, Hebron, Jefferson and Oakland, is newcomer Seth Ebel.
Travis Maze, the incumbent for the Area I seat representing the City of Jefferson, also has announced his non-candidacy. Running for this seat will be newcomer, Thomas Joseph Condon Jr.
Maze has been serving in this position since 2018.
Terri Wenkman, the incumbent who currently is in the Area 4 at-large seat, will be running for re-election.
All of the school board positions are three-year terms, running from April 2021 through April 2024.
Wenkman has been a member of the school board for the past six years, having first been appointed in 2014.
The pay for Jefferson school board seats varies according to position. If a school board member is elected as president or treasurer, they receive stipends of $1,150, while all other school board members receive stipends of $1,000.
Johnson Creek Board of Education
The Johnson Creek Board of Education has three open seats and will see incumbents Duane Draeger and June Null Kolaske seeking re-election, while Krista Mahan will be a first-time candidate. Current Clerk Heidi Hartz has declared non-candidacy.
Lake Mills School District
The Lake Mills Area School District has two seats up for election currently held by Dave Roedl and Andrew Palmer. Three people have submitted candidacy papers: Palmer, Ken Eimers and Brianna Behselich. Dave Roedl is not seeking reelection to the school board. All terms are three years.
School District of Palymra-Eagle
Two seats on the Palmyra-Eagle school board are up for election, with the incumbents for both positions running unopposed.
The candidates are Mitzi Roscizewski and Kristiana Williams.
Both seats are at-large with three-year terms, and pay a stipend of $950.
Waterloo School Board
Long-time Area 2 Representative Gene Kegler has decided not to seek another term on the Waterloo School Board. Two people have stepped forward to fill the three-year term that covers the Town of York and part of the area west of the Crawfish River in the Town of Portland; Angela Byers-Krantz and Charles Crave have both submitted paperwork to be placed on the spring ballot.
Incumbent Jim Setz, one of four people elected to represent Area 3, has decided to seek re-election. Area 3 is comprised of the entire city of Waterloo and portions of the Town of Portland.
Candidates in several town board elections in Jefferson County have filed nomination papers for the non-partisan elections April. 6. The ballots, or caucus dates at which time candidates are nominated to the ballot for the spring election, have been determined.
Whitewater Unified School District
The Whitewater Unified School District will hold a spring primary on Feb. 16 for two open school board seats. The incumbents are Kelly Davis and Tom Ganser. One incumbent, Kelly Davis, filed her non-candidacy document.
The filing deadline for candidates was Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
The following residents of the Whitewater Unified School District have submitted their paperwork to be placed on the spring primary ballot: Maryann Zimmerman, Tom Ganser, Andrea Svec, Jakub Fadrowski and Larry Kachel.
The spring primary will be held on Feb. 16, and the spring election will be held on April 6. The newly elected school board members will take office on April 26.
