EDGERTON — The public is invited to celebrate the music of Neil Diamond on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Edgerton Performing Arts Center.
Matt Vee and the Killer Vees will take to the stage with "I am...He said": A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond.
“We are saying what HE said,” laughs Matt Vee referring to the one and only Neil Diamond.
Matt along with cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, music scene veterans and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, join forces with their family and friends to celebrate the music from a timeless catalog. With songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond sold more than 100 million records worldwide with music that became the soundtrack to one generation after another with hits spanning five decades.
A choir of local singers, directed by Laura Schuler, will join the band on several of Neil Diamond’s songs. Singers include: Nancy Arnold, Ron Brown, Wendy Casey, Melissa Defebaugh, Andrea Hareid, Dave Hareid, Janet Irvine, Peter Irvine, Marilyn Leach, Tom Lepinski, Barb Luster, Melanie Morgan, Teresa Nguyen, Cheryl Schneider, Elaine Symons, Karen Tropp and Bill Vogt.
Tickets cost $35 each and can be purchased online at www.edgertonpac.com or by phone at (608) 561-6093.
Edgerton Performing Arts Center is located at 200 Elm High Drive, Edgerton.
This concert partially is funded by the William and Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts.
