WATERTOWN — The deadline for the Watertown Chamber of Commerce’s receipt of RSVP’s for its 100th Anniversary Gala Dinner is Thursday and organizers are excited about the 1920s-themed evening of celebration, information and entertainment.
The event is set for Oct. 21 at Watertown Country Club and tickets are $50 per person, but $45 per person for groups of six or more.
“The deadline for RSVP’s is actually this Thursday, Oct. 7 and we ask that people call the chamber office at 920-261-6320 to get registered,” said Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bonnie Hertel.
The evening of the gala begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and dinner is at 6:15 p.m. The program is set for 6:35 p.m. with music and dancing at 7:15 p.m.
At this 1920s-themed event, awards will be given for best dressed couple, best dressed guest and longest-tenured chamber members.
RSVP’s for the event may also be made to the email: info@watertownchamber.com.
Watertown Country Club is located at 1340 North Water St., Watertown.
“We are moving forward with our last big event of 2021, the 100th Anniversary Gala Dinner,” Hertel said on the chamber’s website. “We hope you and your team will join us for this grand celebration. We are also looking for any past members or retired people who may be interested in attending the event.”
The Watertown Historical Society, Hertel and her colleagues provided the Daily Times with a history of the chamber, which was known originally as the Watertown Advancement Association and Watertown Businessmen’s Association during its century in existence.
The history begins by summarizing a free lecture that occurred April 14, 1914 at Masonic Temple Hall — still in prominent existence on East Main Street along the Rock River downtown — which featured guest speaker W.J. Pilkington. Pilkington’s lecture was described as extremely valuable on the “science of business.”
In 1920, the Watertown Gazette reported that, “The two hundred men and women members of the Watertown Chamber of Commerce who attended a spirited meeting held Monday night at the city hall went home with the realization that this organization is now a living, pulsing reality. It was gratifying to note the interest all present manifested in the proceedings.”
It said that the keenness with which the chamber’s constitution and by-laws were discussed that night showed that they were studied thoroughly.
“It is active interest such as this which makes for a successful organization and without which no chamber can properly function. A motion to incorporate the Watertown Chamber of Commerce under the laws of the State of Wisconsin was unanimously carried,” the Gazette reported.
The history remarks on the appointments of chamber presidents, the 116 S. First St. location of the chamber circa 1925, chamber opposition to a proposed parking ramp on North First Street in 1968, and the chamber’s 1991 relocation to 519 E. Main St. It concludes with Hertel’s appointment as executive director in 2019 and the chamber’s 2021 100th anniversary.
Hertel said the chamber is grateful to Seven-Up Bottling Co. for its Gold Sponsorship of the upcoming 100th anniversary gala and she noted that, for more information on the dinner, email the Chamber at info@watertownchamber.com.
“This event is open to everyone and we are especially wanting to include past chamber alumni,” Hertel said. “We are so excited to be celebrating this great milestone in the chamber’s history.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.