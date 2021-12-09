Sunday afternoon, as the twinkling lights at Veteran’s Park lit up for the first time this season and a dusting of snow frosted the ground, a merry band of elves gathered in the village center to distribute gifts and cheer.
Now in its fifth year, the Johnson Creek children’s gift distribution took a pandemic era drive-up format again in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dressed in cheery red and green trimmed with white faux fur, the elves, along with “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus” handed out cookies and brightly wrapped presents which they’d set aside under two tents.
Meanwhile, the vehicles kept coming, children peering out of the windows with bright eyes and Santa hats.
Some of the recipients brought donations of their own to be contributed to the local food bank.
The effort is the brainchild of Lindsey Oldenhoff, a Johnson Creek native who returned to her hometown five years ago after several years out of state.
“I was raised in Johnson Creek but moved away to attend college in North Carolina,” Oldenhoff said. “After that, I lived in South Carolina, Washington State and Alaska but I found my way back home to Johnson Creek.”
The whole idea for the kids’ gifts distribution, done under the auspices of “JC Celebrations,” came about because of a conversation between Oldenhoff and her mom.
“I had just moved back from Alaska,” Oldenhoff said. “I was talking about how amazing the ‘North Pole’ was, with the streets lined with candy canes, Santa’s house with the reindeer and the pure joy.”
A big believer in holiday traditions, Oldenhoff mentioned during this conversation that she wished their community had a Christmas gathering that would yield the same joy for local children.
“My mom just gave me her classic ‘look’ and said, ‘If you want it, do it.’”
She said she thought of it as a kind of test — would her actions live up to her ideals?
“So I replied, ‘Oh, it’s on, but you’re helping,’ Oldenhoff said.
Her mom gladly accepted and they started organizing what was to be the first kids’ gifts gathering in Johnson Creek.
Oldenhoff said they both wanted to spread community cheer and joy during the holiday season.
“It’s also a way to bring everyone together,” she said, explaining that before the pandemic, organizers held an actual get-together, rather than the drive-through version they have chosen to do for the past couple of years for health reasons. “The first year, we threw everything together in two weeks.
“We have an amazing network of friends and family that came out of the woodwork to help with that event,” Oldenhoff added. “From there, we added a live nativity scene, horse-drawn carriage rides, cookies and warm nuts, and the village even planted a tree!”
The idea of providing presents for children came out of organizers’ desire to do more for families during the “giving season.”
“It is very important to us that children of all ages hold the spirit of Christmas,” Oldenhoff said.
The gifts are bought ahead of time, thanks to many donations and sponsorships from businesses and individuals from throughout the community. Then they are sorted by age and wrapped in bright, cheery Christmas paper.
“We have gifts for up to age 12, but we won’t turn anyone away,” she said. “If someone’s 13 and they still want to participate, they’re welcome to.”
This year, coordinators wrapped and handed out about 230 presents.
Oldenhoff said that each year the event has been held, participation has grown.
“This year we had an amazing amount of the community also giving back with their donations for the food bank too,” she said. “This kind of dual participation is so exciting and heartwarming.”
Oldenhoff expressed great appreciation for everyone who has helped to make this event a reality, from the planners (primarily her family) who coordinate the event over several months’ time, to the donors who help make it happen, to the volunteers who dedicate a couple of hours to the setup, distribution or cleanup afterward.
As the chief coordinators of the event, Oldenhoff and her mom dedicate a lot of time to planning, including making lots of telephone calls, drafting letters, and designing the distribution and related activities.
Oldenhoff said she has been overwhelmed by the positive response this event has drawn.
“We have had an amazing response from the community,” the coordinator said. “They may have had more faith in us than we did when we said we can put the event together in two weeks that first year.
“Since then we had five successful events, with the full support of the village, the business community and many individuals,” she said.
