JOHNSON CREEK — Christmas in the Village will be held in Johnson Creek Nov. 26-27.
Friday events will begin at 4 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Historical Society and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., the Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be hosting more than 50 artisans, crafters and authors selling their wares; in addition, several local businesses will have specials at their businesses.
The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library artisan, craft and author fair will be held at Johnson Creek Middle/High School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fifty artisans, crafters and authors will be selling their wares.
Twelve authors will be selling their books with many providing story times for young children. The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a café with lunch and snack items.
Johnson Creek Historical Society will host A Vintage Christmas at its museum, 110 Aztalan St. Santa will be on hand on Friday night from 6:30-7:30.
On Saturday there will be horse and wagon rides from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday will kick off with a Reindeer Run beginning at 9 a.m. at the museum. Bring in a completed Gingerbread House for entry into a contest.
Sales of fresh evergreen trees, swags, wreaths and other holiday items will help support the Society. Complimentary homemade cookies, coffee and cocoa, sponsored by J&L Tire, will be served.
Several local businesses will have specials. Breath Salt and Spa will have $25 intro sessions on Friday and Saturday. Each attendee will receive a small bag of Himalayan Bath Salts.
Rob’s Motor Sports will have specials on both Friday and Saturday. Culver’s of Johnson Creek will have $1 off a bowl of soup each day. Creek Nutrition will have $2 off regular priced items on Saturday. Taco Bell of Johnson Creek is offering a free beef taco with any purchase on both Friday and Saturday.
Letters to Santa will be collected at the View, 1 Hartwig Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Stay for some hot cocoa, holiday treats and a photo opportunity. Children will receive a return letter from Santa if a return address is provided.
Updated information will be posted on Facebook pages Christmas in the Village, Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library and Johnson Creek Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.