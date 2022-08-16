Daiqwaun Lucas
Daiqwuan Lucas

JEFFERSON — A 16-year-old Fitchburg male is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million cash bond after being waived into adult court and a criminal complaint describes what investigators believe occurred the night of Aug. 9 when the teen allegedly shot a female inside a rented vacation home on the shore of Lake Koshkonong.

According to the complaint filed Friday at the courthouse, Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, of Fitchburg, shot a female twice in the back of the head, killing her at the Town of Sumner home as he and a group of friends and family were commemorating the birthday of another late member of a family present.

