CONCORD — Slow but sure.
That seems to be the mantra these days in Concord when residents whose properties were struck by tornadoes in late July describe the cleanup and rebuilding process that is about to enter its second week. It will last months, even years.
“This is surreal to say the least,” Rebecca Neumann said as she surveyed her home at N6830 County Highway E, just north of Interstate 94. The newer structure was totaled by a twister.
Neumann, the daughter of Jefferson County Board Supervisor Lloyd Zastrow, lives just a few feet northeast of the main Zastrow homestead of more than 125 years. The central home, in which Zastrow and his wife anchor the clan, escaped with little damage.
Their son’s home to the south, however, has been declared a total loss. So was Zastrow’s cherished, historic, red barn across the road. The last remnants of this agricultural relic were being scraped up and deposited in a truck by heavy machinery Friday.
Residents of the area were amazingly upbeat Friday afternoon as they ate lunch during a break from cleaning up. They said they were thankful for no loss of life and for all the help they continue to receive from around the region.
Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Donna Haugom said the violent weather event that took place in the early morning hours of July 29 was the first EF1 tornado that she has experienced.
“We have had EF0 tornadoes, but even the EF0 tornadoes caused a lot of damage this July,” Haugom said. “It is the first time we have had multiple tornadoes touch down in the county, which caused a substantial number of people to be affected. But I have not seen storm damage this bad in the county before.”
Haugom said she worked with other agencies to help people get through the first couple of days, so they could start the recovery process. She also has been interacting with Samaritan’s Purse to help with cleanup and the Lions Club of Jefferson and Dousman to work with a Disaster Relief Grant to assist families.
“I have been working with the township to get Wisconsin Disaster Fund money to help with damages they have endured,” she said. “I have contacted the Wisconsin Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to see if any of them would be able to help.”
She said there has been no assistance from the state or federal government, to date.
“Unfortunately, there is no funding assistance for the residents that were affected and unfortunately a lot of the insurance coverage does not take care of everything they need to recover,” Haugom said. “As the emergency management director, this invokes a lot of frustration, because of the need for assistance.”
Gov. Tony Evers joined Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, Town of Concord Board Members, Western Lakes Fire Chief Brad Bowen, Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Jeff Parker and Wisconsin Emergency Management officials in touring the damaged areas.
“Seeing the damage firsthand is truly stunning,” Dittrich said. “Aside from the force of mature trees snapped like twigs, ripped roofs and billboards twisted like tin foil, the most heartbreaking scene was that of the Zastrow farmstead with a generations-old barn and one home a total loss.
“It is a miracle that no one was injured,” she added. “Equally as remarkable is how this close-knit community wasted no time in volunteering to help one another with cleanup of the multiple downed limbs and blown debris.”
Haugom said if persons need assistance, they should contact her and she will do whatever she can to help.
Her office telephone number is (920) 674-7450 and email is donnah@jeffersoncountywi.gov
Haugom agreed with Neumann that cleanup has been going well.
“We live in Wisconsin and people come together during a disaster,” she said.
