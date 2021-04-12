JEFFERSON — The Conservation Congress hearings are being conducted online again this year.
In its questionnaires, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks questions to gauge the opinion of the public.
There are a couple of questions related to whether education programs should be provided to young people. One is related to whether 16-year-olds should be required to participate in a safety class to ride an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on the road.
A timely topic since the Jefferson Highway Department recently approved a resolution allowing ATV riders to use county highways to access connections between town roads. And adults could receive a safety refresher as well.
This topic is next up for review at the Jefferson County Traffic Safety Commission at the Highway Department office, 1425 Wisconsin Drive, Room 1425, Jefferson, at 1 p.m. on April 15. If the measure passes at this meeting, the item likely will appear on the agenda of the next Jefferson County Board of Supervisors meeting which normally is held the second Tuesday of the month.
This month, the county board meeting is scheduled for April 20 to accommodate the annual town board meetings' requirement. Approval of the county board resolution would be for slightly less than a two-year period to be reviewed before a more permanent decision is approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.