Work started Monday night on Interstate-94 from Lake Mills to east of Johnson Creek in Jefferson County.
Daily and nightly single lane closures will occur on I-94 throughout the project. Motorists are advised to anticipate delays, eliminate distractions, and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.
The construction work is separated into three sections:
Base patching and resurfacing 11 miles of I-94 from Johnson Creek to the east county line of Jefferson County.
Bridge rehabilitation to both I-94 structures over the Union Pacific Railroad near the State Highway 26 interchange.
Work includes replacing the expansion joints, minor deck repairs and bearing replacements.
High tension cable guard will be installed in two locations along I-94: one near rest area 13 near Lake Mills and the other east of Johnson Creek. Minor culvert work and grading is associated with this project.
The prime contractor for the $11.7 million project is Rock Road Companies, Inc., of Janesville. The project is scheduled to be completed in early October 2021, weather-permitting.
Information on the I-94 resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/i94/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.
