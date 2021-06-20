JEFFERSON — Wisconsin 4-H youth in grades 3-13 will compete at a district dairy and livestock judging contest June 22 at the Jefferson County Fair Park, Jefferson.
This contest is a part of the Wisconsin 4-H Area Animal Science Days (AASD) program. The contest will begin at 9:30 am. The top teams and individuals will earn an opportunity to compete at the State 4-H Dairy Judging Contest on Aug. 9 in Fond du Lac.
Area Animal Science Days is a series of two day-long events held around the state in June where youth in the beef, dairy, sheep, and swine projects increase their decision-making skills and knowledge of animals through judging and grading experiences. Events include evaluation of dairy cattle and meat animals; dairy showmanship contests; and oral reasons workshops.
The purpose of the contests is to:
• Increase availability of educational opportunities in the 4-H Animal Science Projects.
• Increase decision-making skills through judging and grading experiences.
• Increase the knowledge of animals through breeding and market evaluation and management information.
Marathon County 4-H hosted the first regional AASD contest June 16 in Wausau.
To learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Area Animal Science Days please visit: https://bit.ly/3vtLu6j
About Wisconsin 4-H
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.
In Wisconsin, more than 150,000 young people in urban, suburban, and rural settings are involved with 4-H and other UW-Extension youth programs. Youth ages 5-19 can learn important life skills including leadership, teamwork, critical thinking and communication to help prepare them for successful futures – and they do it while engaging in fun, hands-on 4-H activities!
Learn more about Wisconsin 4-H at 4h.extension.wisc.edu, find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wisconsin4h and on Instagram at instagram.com/wisconsin4h/.
