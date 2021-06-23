Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday rehabilitation work originally scheduled to start Monday on the County Highway A bridge over Interstate 94 has been delayed until late July.

“Rehabilitation work at the two bridges over I-94 near Lake Mills is postponed to start in late July,” DOT officials said. “Weather-permitting, the operations are expected to be completed in late October or early November.”

Highway A will be closed and detoured when the project starts until early September. The signed detour route will follow County Highway V and County Highway Q. During that time, crews will replace the concrete bridge deck, make concrete surface repairs, repaint the steel girders over I-94 and regrade the Highway A approaches to the structure.

Work also will occur on the Airport Road bridge over I-94, requiring the closure of the structure for 20 working days. Improvements include concrete deck repairs, polymer overlay and repainting the steel girders over I-94.

No detour will be provided during the Airport Road bridge closure.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and drive with caution through all work zones.

The prime contractor for the $1.8-million project is Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha.

