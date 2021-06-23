Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday rehabilitation work originally scheduled to start Monday on the County Highway A bridge over Interstate 94 has been delayed until late July.
“Rehabilitation work at the two bridges over I-94 near Lake Mills is postponed to start in late July,” DOT officials said. “Weather-permitting, the operations are expected to be completed in late October or early November.”
Highway A will be closed and detoured when the project starts until early September. The signed detour route will follow County Highway V and County Highway Q. During that time, crews will replace the concrete bridge deck, make concrete surface repairs, repaint the steel girders over I-94 and regrade the Highway A approaches to the structure.
Work also will occur on the Airport Road bridge over I-94, requiring the closure of the structure for 20 working days. Improvements include concrete deck repairs, polymer overlay and repainting the steel girders over I-94.
No detour will be provided during the Airport Road bridge closure.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and drive with caution through all work zones.
The prime contractor for the $1.8-million project is Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.