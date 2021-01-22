Roll up those sleeves, the vaccine rollout is picking up speed.
The Jefferson County Health Department launched its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week with health officials calling the venture a “great success.”
And starting Monday, all individuals 65 and older in the county can sign up and receive the first shot of the vaccine that officially begins the start of the second phase.
“We know this is a frustrating or anxious time for many folks. It has been a long road here, and the prospect of being vaccinated and feeling a sense of protection from potential illness is exciting,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
Across Wisconsin, positive cases of COVID-19 still remain high, with another 2,070 reported on Friday. In Jefferson County, there has been 7,360 people who have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began last March.
Also on Monday, Fort HealthCare will begin vaccinating those 65 and older. People should go to FortHealthCare.com/VaccineSignUp.
Nicole Leibman, marketing manager at Fort HealthCare, said priority is given to patients of Fort HealthCare, however, the vaccine is open to the public.
The county’s new vaccine site, located in Jefferson, had 274 individuals vaccinated on Tuesday and 523 on Thursday.
“Though we initially planned to vaccinate a total of 300 individuals over the first two days, we saw we were able to vaccinate a higher number of individuals and quickly scaled our capacity to vaccinate more individuals than we originally anticipated,” Scott said.
Among those vaccinated were healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff, police and other public safety personnel, and small groups of school staff who were prioritized to receive the vaccine given their greater exposure and risk.
“This was a great milestone for our county and residents as we continue an organized and efficient rollout of the vaccine with the hope that the end of this pandemic is in sight,” Scott said.
For those individuals 65 and older, who want to receive COVID-19 vaccinations that begin on Jan. 25, local and state health officials are asking for patience.
“We have approximately 700,00 seniors in Wisconsin, and are only receiving 70,000 first doses of the vaccine weekly,” Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday afternoon. “We are getting started with the supplies we have now, but to get through 700,000 people will take time. This is the largest vaccine rollout in the state’s history.”
Scott said people need to email the health department at vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov to register for COVID-19 vaccinations.
She said that is the “preferred method,” but the Jefferson County Health Department also can take calls, but she said they are receiving hundreds of phone calls.
“For now, we can vaccinate quite a few people at our current site,” Scott said. “So, if people are in category 1a, which include unaffiliated healthcare providers, fire and police personnel that interact with the public, corrections personnel and adults 65 and older, they can contact us. People have to be patient with our county partners such as health care and pharmacies to do this as efficiently as we can.”
Julie Williems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said Thursday it’s going to take time to roll the vaccines out.
“We need to be patient,” Williems Van Dijk said. “The doctors and pharmacies will get the vaccines, if individuals request it.”
She said there are more than 1,300 vaccinators in the state, who are working to make sure the process goes as smooth as possible.
“If individuals are calling their health departments and not getting through to them we are asking the individuals to wait a week or two and call again,” Williems Van Dijk said.
She said as of Wednesday 285,385 vaccines were administered and 22,072 vaccinations were given in the last 24 hours. She said 51,893 of the 285,358 vaccinations were second doses so those individuals completed the process.
“I know people are interested in getting the vaccine, but clinics are limited by vaccine availability,” Evers said. “The process is going faster than it began, but, ultimately, it will take time.”
He said it falls on the federal government if there is not enough vaccinations available to the public.
“We do not create the vaccines,” Evers said. “That’s the federal government. To do more vaccinations we need more vaccines. The number of the vaccines lies solely with the federal government.”
