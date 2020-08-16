PALMYRA — The Thomas- Holcomb American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra is hosting the Jefferson County American Legion meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The 7 p.m. meeting will take place at 115 N. Third St. All Legionnaires are welcome.

Before the meeting, there well be a flag-retirement ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. that is open to the public.

