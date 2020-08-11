JEFFERSON — Don’t think about releasing a pet dog, cat or even woodchuck into a park in Jefferson County, as doing so could result in a fine of up to $200.
Jefferson County Parks Department staff have received reports of live wild animals released into area parks recently, and that sparked the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Monday night to amend an ordinance that prohibits anyone from doing that.
The item was among those on a short agenda as the county board “met” at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, as well as virtually via Zoom. While there is an ordinance on the books about animals in parks and along recreational trails, this ordinance prohibits domestic animals or live-captured animals from being relocated or released into any Jefferson County park or trail. And there is a fine that can be administered up to $200.
The county said the intent of the amendment is to maintain a healthy balance of wild animals in the parks.
“So, what’s the point of this ordinance?” Supervisor Amy Rinard said while asking about enforcement of the ordinance during the meeting.
The board said the ordinance will allow members of the public to continue to enjoy the county parks system by preventing domestic and an excessive number of wild animals from interfering.
The board quickly passed the amendment with little discussion.
Also on Monday, the county board continued to look toward the future of the parks system to preserve more natural space while providing outdoor recreation.
The comprehensive plan update includes a park and trail system that connects cities and villages throughout Jefferson County, but also draws visitors to the area.
This is the fourth Jefferson County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan that has been completed. Prior plans were completed in 1997, 2005 and 2013.
The county is currently in the implementation phase of the last plan.
This new plan will let the county look at future sites for recreational needs, including the purchase of land for future parks.
The update also will allow the county to apply for federal and state funds and local grants.
