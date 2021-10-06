With the Green Bay Packers on TV each weekend and the weather producing cooler nights, that can mean only one thing — flu season is almost here.
The Jefferson County Health Department now is offering influenza shots on the lower level at its location.
Last flu season, thousands of people were tested for influenza but hardly any Wisconsin residents got the flu during the pandemic with social distancing, masks and other precautions.
People still traveled to the doctor to get tested for the flu last season — 2,000 more than the previous year — but there only were 60 positive cases in the entire state as of March, 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
But health officials are encouraging flu shots this year as the state also continues to battle COVID-19. Influenza affects thousands in the state each year.
Appointments are needed to get a flu shot and can be made by calling (920) 674-7275. It is important that everyone 6 months of age and older consider getting the flu vaccine in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
There also is a children’s influenza vaccine available, a mist and injectable for those who have insurance or not. Those vaccines are administered on Tuesday and Fridays by appointment.
The adult vaccine is available for anyone 19 years and older. And there is a $35 fee. There is no charge for individuals with Medicare Part B.
During the 2019-20 flu season, 97,460 people were tested for the virus from October to February with the final numbers at the end of April hitting 142,759 people tested. That year 36,175 people tested positive for influenza.
During the 2020-21 flu season, 99,434 people were tested through February with two months to go to complete the season. Only five people tested positive for influenza the last week of February in the state, bringing the total to 60 for the season.
The Jefferson County Health Department sent out the following tips on who should get a shot.
Flu vaccine is not recommended or approved for children younger than 6 months of age or people who have had a severe allergic reaction to any component of the flu vaccine.
Those who have an allergy to eggs or any ingredient in the vaccine, or who ever had Guillain-Barre Syndrome should talk with their doctor before getting the flu vaccine. Everyone else who is at least 6 months of age may get a flu vaccine this season.
It is especially important for some people to get vaccinated:
• People who are at high risk of developing serious complications (like pneumonia) if they get sick with the flu.
• People who have certain medical conditions, including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.
• Pregnant women.
• Children younger than 5 years (and especially those younger than 2).
• People 65 years and older also are at high risk of complications.
• Health care personnel.
• People who live with or care for infants who are less than 6 months old.
• People who live with or care for others who are at high risk of developing serious complications because of certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.
