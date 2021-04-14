Jefferson County is suspending the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after six people around the country developed rare blood clots.
Federal agencies are investigating the cases in which women who received the single-dose drug later developed blood clots in the brain.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services followed other states pausing the vaccine.
“We have also paused administration of J&J pending further guidance from DHS,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist and COVID-19 public information officer for the Jefferson County Health Department.
The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration said the pause could last days.
“While additional information regarding this issue is forthcoming, the county is committed to the health and safety of its residents, and to the administration of COVID-19 vaccine in a safe and transparent manner,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
Upon guidance from state and federal officials, the county might resume administration of this vaccine in the future, Scott said.
The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and in patients who also had low amounts of platelets, the blood fragments that normally form clots.
All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48, including one who died. The clots occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake said the clots appear to be extremely rare but that the state was pausing the use of the J&J vaccine out of an abundance of caution.
Scott said this does not affect the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which have been administered safely.
DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said during a news conference that although the clots seem to be rare, the pause will give doctors a chance to review patient records and perhaps detect more vaccinated people who are suffering from them.
“We want to know what is the true number,” Van Dijk said. “This is a way to alert (physicians) to this unique situation.”
She said she hopes the pause will last only a few days to a week and that state officials still hope to use the J&J vaccine at some point. COVID-19 still presents a greater risk than the vaccine, she said.
“(The clot) risk is about one in a million,” she said. “The risk of getting COVID is one in 10. The risk of dying of COVID is one in 600. It’s important to look at that whole picture.”
The Jefferson County Health Department issued a statement saying any recipient of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their health care provider or seek medical assistance immediately if they experience severe headaches, shortness of breath, abdominal pain or leg pain.
“It is unlikely that individuals who received their Johnson and Johnson vaccination more than 3 weeks ago without incident will experience the rare side effects,” Scott said.
State health officials on Tuesday reported 922 new COVID-19 infections and 10 more deaths from the disease. The state’s infection rate continues to rise. The seven-day average daily case rate was 794 on Tuesday, up from 329 on March 7.
Jefferson County still is offering the Moderna vaccine at its Fair Park clinic.
To register or make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine, visit the JCHD COVID-19 Vaccine Webpage.
