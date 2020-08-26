JEFFERSON — If a person tests positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, there is a good chance they know who they caught it from.
Local health officials say data shows that people often know someone with whom they had contact who was infected with the coronavirus.
“Current data shows 60 percent report exposure (from someone they know who had it) and about 40 percent are unknown or probable community spread,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
During the past two weeks, cases in Jefferson County have continued to climb, propelling the county near the top 10 counties in the state in new cases.
When the summer season arrived in Wisconsin, there was a fear that the northern part of the state would see an influx of tourists and cabin owners, and COVID-19 would spread like wildfire.
While there are cases across those counties, half of the people who have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks come from places near Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay — the three largest cities in the state.
Data released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that five of the top 10 counties where the virus is spreading are near Milwaukee.
And that’s not good news for Jefferson County, which now ranks 13th out of 72 counties in the state, with 187 new cases in that period. Next- door neighborsWaukesha ranks second on the list with 951 cases in the last two weeks and Walworth is ninth with 267 new cases. Dodge County ranks 11th, with 200 new cases.
The DHS has been tracking where the cases are over a two-week period, and while there has been a statewide masking order in effect since July 30, cases continue to be high.
With schools and universities across the state starting classes soon, health officials will be paying close attention to where future outbreaks might occur.
Most of the state is ranked “high” for the virus outbreak, with a few smaller counties ranking in the moderate level.
“On a local health-care level, we have seen more seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the last few weeks than we did in the first few months of the pandemic,” said Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare. “This is concerning and all the more reason we need to double down on our efforts to stop the spread.”
Barron said they are concerned about the fall respiratory illness season and are preparing for the complexity that comes with that.
“There may be multiple respiratory pathogens circulating in the community,” he said. “While we do not yet have a COVID-19 vaccine, we do have a flu vaccine and we encourage everyone, this year more than ever, to get the seasonal flu vaccine.”
While the flu vaccine will not protect people from COVID-19, it will protect them from several strains of influenza.
Barron said this will benefit everyone in easier diagnosis of fall COVID infections because flu and COVID symptoms are similar. Getting a flu shot also will decrease the likelihood of co-infections by both influenza and COVID.
Fort HealthCare recommends getting a flu vaccination starting in October.
On Wednesday, DHS reported another 768 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, pushing the total to 72,260 testing positive since the start of the pandemic in March.
In Jefferson County, 844 case of the virus have been reported, with six deaths.
While the number of positive cases has gone up in the county, overall, there have been fewer people getting tested for the virus in the state.
“We have noticed testing numbers reported by the DHS drop off for Jefferson County, as well. However, our testing numbers at Fort HealthCare have not dropped off,” Barron said.
He said Fort HealthCare is working with the county to request additional community testing by the Wisconsin National Guard at Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson.
The first of those free testing sites run by the National Guard will be open at Fair Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. No symptoms are required for the test.
Samroz Jakvani, an epidemiologist from the Jefferson County Health Department, said the county appears to be holding at an average of about 100 tests per day.
“This is impacted by many factors, including recommendations to get tested by health care providers and a decrease in available testing supplies. Some area hospitals have had to limit the amount of testing they can do due to lack of supplies,” Jakvani said.
