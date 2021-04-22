JEFFERSON — ATV operators in Jefferson County finally got their wish Tuesday evening when the county’s board of supervisors agreed to allow them to operate on county highways — at least for the next year and a half.
The ordinance approved by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Tuesday came following due consideration of the recreational and economic value to access businesses and residences.
There was considerable discussion among supervisors before they agreed to the ordinance on a voice vote.
“When I first heard this proposal, it kind of turned me off,” Supervisor Dick Schultz, of Fort Atkinson, said. “But the more we delved into this, the more feasible it became, to me, at least. The vehicles have to be licensed and drivers have to be insured and (have everything an automobile driver needs) ... I now think this is a pretty reasonable idea.”
Supervisor Laura Payne, who represents Cambridge, said she was not in favor of ATVs on county highways. She said they are not designed for such roads traveled by automobiles.
“They are designed for off-road use,” she said, adding that counties in Wisconsin that have opened up their roads to ATVs have smaller populations and lighter traffic volumes.
Supervisor Amy Rinard, of Ixonia, said some county highways might be good ones to open up to ATV use, but others, such as the heavily traveled Highway F, which runs south from Interstate 94 to Sullivan and north to Ixonia, are not appropriate.
Supervisor George Jaeckel, of Fort Atkinson, countered, saying, “If bikes can use (county) roads and farm equipment can use them, then why can’t ATV/UTV riders?”
Supervisor Walt Christensen, of Fort Atkinson, said he wanted to hear more input from the townships on the matter, while Matthew Foelker, also of Fort Atkinson, said ATVs are approved for use in the Town of Hebron and there has been no trouble there.
The ordinance will be enforced by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and its limitations include that operators and passengers of all ATVs and UTVs comply with all federal, state, and local laws, orders, regulations, restrictions and rules, including that they operate on the extreme right side of the roadway on the paved surface and drive on paved surfaces only unless yielding the right-of-way.
Operators are required to have insurance and can’t operate over posted speed limits. Their vehicles cannot be operated on any county highway without fully functional headlights, taillights and brake lights, and may not be operated on any county highways between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The ordinance goes on to state that no driver is allowed to operate their ATV/UTV on any county highway without a valid driver’s license.
The Jefferson County Highway Committee is in charge of establishing the routes that are usable and the committee has the authority to suspend operation on any county highway or route segment if it determines there are hazards, construction, emergency conditions, road damage, or any other issues that would affect public safety.
The ordinance states, “No county highway segment may be designated as an ATV/UTV vehicle route if it is located within a city or village which has jurisdictional responsibility for that segment without city or village permission.”
Route signs will be installed, according to George Jaeckel of the highway committee.
The ordinance will be reviewed before Nov. 30, 2022 by the Jefferson County Highway Committee to determine whether the county should continue to permit ATV/UTV riders to use county highways.
