JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council (JCATC) announces the launch of their updated website, www.enjoyjeffersoncounty.com.
The updates come after more than a decade with the former design and were made utilizing grant funding from a TRAVEL Grant awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer an updated website that captures the spirit of Jefferson County tourism through more visual photos and engaging narratives,” said JCATC President Katie Newcomb. “We are so grateful for the funding we received through the Wisconsin Department of Tourism to help us bring this new website to fruition.”
The updated website continues to highlight the cultural, arts, music, history, parks, outdoor recreation, and tourism-sector business and organization offerings within nine communities in Jefferson County including: Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Waterloo, Watertown, Whitewater, and surrounding areas.
New features on the website include more photos, an updated calendar, Top 5 and 10 lists of tourist activities and experiences, more blogs, newly designed newsletter links, and mirrors what you can find in the updated 2021 Jefferson County Official Guide that is currently being distributed throughout Jefferson, Waukesha, Dane, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, as well as areas of northern Illinois and Iowa.
The 2021 Official Guide also is featured on the updated website that also offers a first-ever online Look For The Answers Contest. The contest is designed to promote more engagement with both the guidebook and website by inviting readers to find and submit the answers to 10 questions within the guide and on the website for a chance to win gift certificates from participating Jefferson County restaurants.
The contest will run through the end of 2021 and JCATC anticipates awarding multiple gift certificates.
The updated Jefferson County Area Tourism website and 2021 Jefferson County Official Guide both were designed by Jennifer Creative of Germantown.
(JCATC) is a grass-roots organization with the sole purpose of increasing tourism throughout the entire Jefferson County, Wisconsin area. The group consists of area Chamber, Municipal Tourism Departments, and business representatives.
Communities are conveniently located between Madison and Milwaukee along the I-94 and US-26 corridors and include: Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Waterloo, Watertown, and Whitewater.
JCATC actively looks to bring together businesses, organizations, associations, and individuals for the development and promotion of tourism in Jefferson County.
