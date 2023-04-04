JEFFERSON — Phase I of more than $42 million in renovations and new construction is a little behind at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to county officials, but not enough to have them concerned.
“Significant progress has been made in renovating the original courthouse space and running the new mechanical, plumbing, electrical systems, information technology system and public safety (equipment) throughout the building,” said Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier. “We are also preparing for future work in future phases so the systems are interconnected.”
Most of the new windows have been installed, according to Wehmeier.
“A majority of the north wing has been dry walled and is in process to be prepped for taping/mudding and painting,” he said. “The center section of the facility has also had significant progress and about three quarters of this section has been drywalled, as well.”
Significant work has been done on the north wing addition, Wehmeier said.
“This work has been done as we build out the interior to include the installation of the stud framing, installation of mechanical, plumbing, electrical systems, information technology system and public safety systems,” he said. “The initial exterior ‘skin’ has been installed and it is planned shortly that the installation of brick and precast stone to match the existing courthouse will begin, with the installation of windows in this space, as well. It is expected that dry walling of the space will begin this month.”
The southwest addition, containing the law enforcement center, is also on schedule, Wehmeier said.
“The steel superstructure and concrete for the floors and roof have been poured,” he said. “Additional work for fireproofing will be taking place soon. The interior rough framing and roughing of the mechanical system will begin shortly, as well.”
The west addition’s steel structure has been assembled, with final steel work taking place this week, Wehmeier said.
“The week of April 10, the concrete floors will be poured,” he said. “Then the build out can begin.”
The timeline is being followed, according to Wehmeier.
“We are still tracking pretty close to the schedule we had planned for Phase I,” Wehmeier said. “The main item that may impact occupancy of this phase is the status of air-handler units. This may impact this phase being occupied closer to the end of October or the beginning of November.
Phase I had been expected to be complete in September.
Future phases will include more intensive work in the courtrooms, sheriff’s office and jail. These next phases will last through 2024 Wehmeier said.
Jefferson County Board Chairman Steve Nass said he was pleased with the progress of the work.
“There were some early supply chain delays in obtaining some steelwork and a small delay in pouring concrete when we had a span of extremely cold weather, but otherwise, it has gone quite well,” Nass said. “September is still the goal for finishing up this first phase. It will be an interesting logistical operation to move back in and get everyone settled into the remodeled north end and at the same time clear out the south end to complete the remodeling there. I think the public will be very pleased with the new layout and functionality of a long overdue remodel.”
The renovation will add 36,053 square feet the courthouse in three additions. Another 105,447 square feet will be renovated, according to information provided by the county in August of 2022.
The Jefferson County Courthouse was built in various phases starting in 1961, with substantial additions in 1966 and 1991.
