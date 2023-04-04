JEFFERSON — Phase I of more than $42 million in renovations and new construction is a little behind at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to county officials, but not enough to have them concerned.

“Significant progress has been made in renovating the original courthouse space and running the new mechanical, plumbing, electrical systems, information technology system and public safety (equipment) throughout the building,” said Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier. “We are also preparing for future work in future phases so the systems are interconnected.”

