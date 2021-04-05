As more vaccines arrive in Jefferson County, so to has cases of COVID-19.
The daily case rate for the virus in Jefferson County is on the rise again after weeks of decline.
The average rate for the last week in March was 12 cases per day in the county, up from only five cases a day just two weeks prior, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard.
So far in the county, 27.8% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 70 percent of those ages 65 and older having received at least one dose.
The county has been receiving almost 4,000 doses per week from the state to administer. But that could increase as Johnson & Johnson said it expects to hit its goal of 20 million doses delivered soon.
“We have not yet been informed that the allocation for Jefferson County will increase. However, we have been informed that as supply increases, more vaccine will be available (here),” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist and COVID-19 public information officer for the Jefferson County Health Department.
He said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced new partnerships with additional pharmacies to administer vaccine.
“The federal government also announced partnerships with dialysis centers spread throughout the U.S, which will also increase the availability of vaccine,” he said.
“As more vaccine becomes available, we will have county residents and employees (vaccinated) at a higher rate. It is vital that we encourage folks to get their vaccine as soon as they can.”
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control said vaccinated Americans can safely travel again.
The CDC updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.
According to the CDC, more than 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
But many people are still hesitant to get a vaccine across the nation.
So few people came for COVID-19 vaccinations in one county in North Carolina that hospitals there now allow anyone 16 or older to get a shot, regardless of where they live. Get a shot, get a free doughnut, the governor said.
On the national level, the Biden administration this week launched a “We Can Do This” campaign to encourage holdouts to get vaccinated against the virus that has claimed over 550,000 lives in the U.S.
Twenty-five percent of Americans say they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
They are leery about possible side effects.
There’s been a slight shift, though, since the first weeks of the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign, which began in mid-December. An AP-NORC poll conducted in late January showed that 67% of adult Americans were willing to get vaccinated or had already received at least one shot. Now that figure has climbed to 75%.
That, experts say, moves the nation closer to herd immunity, which occurs when enough people have immunity, either from vaccination or past infection, to stop uncontrolled spread of a disease.
The race is on to vaccinate as many people as possible, but a significant number of Americans are so far reluctant to get the shots, even in places where they are plentiful.
“I think I only had the flu once,” said Lori Mansour, 67, who lives near Rockford. “So I think I’ll take my chances.”
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.
Wednesday’s decision comes as COVID-19 cases have been rising in the state. Local mask mandates remain in place in Dane and Rock counties and the city of Milwaukee.
There were 875 new cases of COVID in the state on Friday. The seven-day average has climbed to 531 cases per day.
