As states start to get creative with prizes that include money or airline tickets to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Jefferson County is seeing positive cases slow, along with those wanting to get a shot.
On Thursday, the Jefferson County Health Department held a free vaccine clinic at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall for the most recent group eligible in the state — 12- to 15-year-olds.
But anyone was allowed to attend.
About 16 percent of the state’s youth in that age group have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine so far. And health officials say it’s important that more people, any age, get theirs.
“Things are looking good for the most part, but things are slowing down more than we would like,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist and COVID-19 public information officer for the Jefferson County Health Department.
So far in Jefferson County, 43 percent of the population has had one dose, and about 37.5 percent are fully vaccinated.
The good news on Thursday is that the number of COVID cases per week has fallen to about three a day in the county.
“So right now, cases are looking really spectacular,” Jakvani said. “I also anticipate a bump or temporary spike with folks getting out of school.”
He also said there have been county outbreaks of the virus linked to sporting events. A single volleyball tournament had about 30 cases reported.
As places like concerts and sporting events become more fan-friendly this year, there is a new phase people will enter coming out of the pandemic — full capacity.
Sports teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks have announced plans to go to full capacity in June.
For the Bucks’ next home game, they expect more than 16,000 people in the stands.
As masking guidelines continue to change for those vaccinated, Jakvani said there also will be changes in behavior of how people will act, including those not vaccinated.
People still should take precautions, he urged.
“We know that’s probably not the case,” Jakvani said. “There will be changes in behavior that leads to more (cases).”
He said people who are vaccinated and outside should be safe with little chance of getting ill from the virus. But those who have not gotten vaccinated should be cautious.
“If you see something that is high risk in a real crowded place, or if you think you are around folks who are not vaccinated, it might be a good idea to put your mask on,” Jakvani said.
About 50 percent of Americans have received at least once dose of the vaccine.
While President Joe Biden wants to have 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July, Jakvani said that is an ambitious goal but possible.
As more people get the vaccine, he also noted that a person one sits next to in a restaurant or an event now is more likely than not to have received a vaccine.
As the state rates also continue to drop, Wisconsin did hit another milestone on Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 deaths now has surpassed 7,000 in the state.
The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported five new deaths and 330 new cases of COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 7,003 people in Wisconsin.
The average number of cases for the past seven days is 307. A week ago, the average was 394 daily cases.
A total of 5,087,871 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Wednesday, with nearly 79% of Wisconsinites age 65 and older having been fully vaccinated.
While Wisconsin has not had incentives in place to get a vaccine yet, nor has Jefferson County, Samroz said he expects states to get more creative to entice people to get a vaccine.
