Indoor birthday parties and play dates got a big boost on Wednesday as the first COVID-19 shots for children commenced.
Parents in Jefferson County now can sign up to have their child vaccinated starting Monday.
Health officials hailed the shots for children ages 5-11 as a major breakthrough after education systems have been disrupted for a year and a half by the pandemic.
“For 5-11, the FDA and CDC have approved the Pfizer pediatric vaccine, and so the only remaining step is for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to approve,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist for the Jefferson County Health Department. “That could happen as soon as today.”
In fact, the state did approve the vaccine for children on Wednesday afternoon.
There are about 500,000 children in Wisconsin in this age group eligible for the vaccine. Around the nation, the White House says it has enough Pfizer vaccine for all 28 million children in this group.
Fort HealthCare began messaging parents to schedule a pediatric patient’s first dose and for Moderna booster shots for others.
“We are seeing a demand for both pediatric vaccine and boosters — people have been asking for months,” said Nicole Leibman, marketing director for Fort HealthCare. “The roll-out of the pediatric vaccine is a bit like when the first COVID vaccines were available. There is limited availability for each healthcare system initially, but we will make sure the vaccines are available as they are distributed.”
She encourages people to sign up through MyCompass, but they also can call their primary care clinic if they have questions.
The smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children cleared the Centers for Disease Control late Tuesday after the agency gave its approval.
Shots then began in some states on Wednesday.
Pediatrician offices and hospitals began the vaccine, with schools, pharmacies and other locations following suit.
Walgreens planned to start the vaccinations for children on Saturday in some areas. People are told to sign up online to find a location.
Schools across the state have dealt with closures and students missing time as the virus has surged at points in the last year.
This is the final large age group that has not been offered a vaccine.
Across the nation, the Associated Press reports that more than 2,000 COVID-related school closures have happened in the first two months of this new year.
COVID booster shots for those 18 and older also are available for people in Jefferson County.
“All of our clinics have Pfizer boosters for anyone over 18,” Leibman said. “We also recommend that people check vaccines.gov as that website has a vaccine finder for all the various COVID vaccines in our area if our dates are not convenient.”
Across the county, there has been a steady interest in booster doses for adults, but Jakvani said demand has been modest compared to that of the vaccine early on.
“We are already administering adult vaccine by appointment and have had a steady stream of folks,” he said.
