A fatal crash in Ixonia was one of three deadly crashes over the weekend in a 25-mile radius around Watertown.
The two-vehicle collision happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 16 and left one dead and another seriously injured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.
A preliminary investigation found both vehicles had been traveling westbound on 16 when the vehicle in front slowed down near County Highway SC and began to perform a U-turn.
A vehicle behind it struck the turning vehicle on the driver’s side, killing the driver of the turning vehicle, the release said. The operator of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital.
An hour earlier, in the Town of Chester, near Waupun, Dodge County Sheriff's deputies found a person dead after a report of a single-vehicle crash in the near Shamrock and East Waupun roads. Preliminary investigation found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a ditch and culvert.
On Thursday, a 21-year-old was killed just a few miles south of that intersection, on County Highway C near U.S. Highway 151 in the Town of Trenton, after striking a tree. According to the DCSO release, the crash happened shortly after a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and it sped away.
None of the identities of the people killed in the crashes had been released as of Saturday evening.
All three crashes and fatalities remained under investigation as of Saturday night.
On Thursday, another crash in Jefferson County, on State Highway 26 on the western edge of Watertown, left one man with life-threatening injuries. The JCSO reported the man had been fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on 26 near Juneau.
