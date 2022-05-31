A 1997 graduate of Johnson Creek High School, Melissa Schultz Enger, has been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award.
To be selected for the award a candidate must been out of school for at least 10 years and distinguish themselves in a field of knowledge/scholarship, endeavor or a lifetime achievement.
Enger grew up in the Johnson Creek community, entering the school as a kindergartener in 1984. After her high school graduation, she attended she attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point before transferring to UW-Whitewater.
She then transferred to Madison Area Technical College in Madison, completing an associate degree in Recreation. She then returned to UW-Whitewater in 2002 to complete her bachelor’s degree in Education, while also working full-time at MPI in Deerfield and Lake Mills.
Upon completion of her degree, she substitute taught in Johnson Creek, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson and taught summer school in Jefferson.
In the fall of 2007 Enger accepted a position as a kindergarten teacher in Johnson Creek. She served both as a lead and team teacher.
In the fall of 2016 she was given the opportunity to serve as the school’s lead teacher while the principal was out on a health emergency. Her leadership skill was recognized in 2018 when the principal retired.
As part of a “grow your own program,” Enger was offered the principal position and the opportunity to attend graduate work to complete her certification. She completed a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis along with licensure in Curriculum and Instruction at UW-Madison in 2019. She now is completing her fourth year as principal at Johnson Creek Elementary School.
While implementing personalized learning, a major effort in the district, Enger was able to serve as a presenter at conferences and to visitors, from many school districts within and outside of Wisconsin. She has mentored three student teachers, was nominated for a Kohl Award in 2013, and recognized as a teacher of merit by the Johnson Creek School Board. One highlight of her career was moving into the new school in the fall of 2021.
Outside of her employment, Enger is a wife and the mother of two. Through the years she has volunteered with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, at school and community events both in Johnson Creek and Fort Atkinson.
Enger stated that her “experience as a student in Johnson Creek was positive and one that was influential in who I am today. I had many teachers who provided positive experiences that I have implemented in my own career as a teacher and leader.”
Her nominator, Natasha Steenbergen says, “Mel is living the American Dream as an authentic Blue Jay. She is a highly respected leader.”
Enger will be the keynote speaker and receive her award at the Johnson Creek High School 2022 graduation ceremony on June 12 at 2 p.m. at the Weis Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.