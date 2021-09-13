JOHNSON CREEK — The Village of Johnson Creek recently celebrated the groundbreaking of new construction of a light industrial/warehouse building on Resort Drive.
The facility will be across the street from TREK’s global distribution center and will accommodate up to four businesses, including T3 Capital Investments’ Camera Source.
Camera Source is an online automotive camera manufacture/reseller producing a multitude of camera systems and accessories for retail and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) applications. They make camera kits for utility bed and camper manufacturers, agriculture suppliers, and supply to wholesale and retail markets through their website, www.camerasource.com. Camera source and its parent company, T3 Capital Investments, LLC, are owned by Christopher Triplett.
Triplett, who also serves full time as the squadron commander of the 126th Air Refueling Squadron in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and has been a military pilot for 22 years, says, “My goal with starting T3 Capital Investments is to not only provide Camera Source with some room to grow, but to also fill a void in the light industrial/warehouse leasing market in the area.”
Triplett oversees the overall business strategy and new product development for Camera Source while his brother, Scott Triplett, is the operations manager. Camera source’s current location also is in Johnson Creek.
Because Camera Source has several new innovative product offerings in the works that not only will expand its catalog offerings, but also sets the stage for potentially hiring more employees, it was clear additional square footage and an expansion was needed.
“We chose to operate and build in Johnson Creek because it offers the perfect location to offer shorter commutes from neighboring talent pools,” said Triplett.
Once Camera Source moves into the new location on Resort Drive, the new building will have 6,000 square feet remaining for lease into one 3,000 or two 1,500 square-foot facilities that will be available in late fall 2021.
“We are happy to support and welcome Chris to his new space within the Village,” said Village Board President John L. Swisher. “Camera Source has been a wonderful corporate citizen and this is a perfect example for how the village’s stance on smart growth can be a win-win for businesses and the community. We look forward to seeing his growth.”
Johnson Creek Board of Trustees promotes a business-friendly environment and offers incentives for businesses to build, operate and offer interesting and worthwhile jobs. Those interested in more information on incentives should contact Village Administrator Brad Calder at (920) 699-2296 and/or villageadministrator@johnsoncreekwi.org.
“The process of acquiring the land from the village was very streamlined and allowed us to get construction started rather quickly (June 2021),” said Triplett. “Everyone was great to work with and the village board was very receptive to the idea of developing the land into something that provides room for up to four business to operate and expand.
“Ultimate Construction, headed by Scott Foley, has been great to work with as well and already had experience with the village since they worked on other construction on Resort Drive,” he added. “It’s great to have such solid collaboration between the Village and the contractor because it has put us ahead of schedule.”
Construction currently is scheduled for completion later this year. For more information on leasing opportunities at this site, call Steve Turner with Greywolf Partners at (608) 338-4410 or mailto:steve.turner@greyup.com.
